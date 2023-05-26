Right after Prime Video announced a second season of Citadel — their latest spy series from the Russo brothers and starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas — they announced the first spinoff series in what they’re dubbing the “Citadel Spyverse,” Citadel: Diana. Here’s what you need to know about the Matilda De Angelis-led series.

What’s Citadel?

For those unfamiliar, Citadel is a new spy thriller from Prime Video. The official synopsis reads: “Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”



Release date

While a specific date has not been given, Prime Video’s press release indicates that Diana will release in 2024.

Who’s in it?

Matilda De Angelis stars as the central character of the spinoff. Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lobardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro also star in the series.

Whether or not any of the Citadel main cast like Madden, Jonas, or Tucci show up remains to be seen. It may not hurt to throw in some star power, so expect more A-listers to join Angelis whether they’re in the main series or not.

Additionally, some of the crew has been revealed. Arnaldo Catinari will direct the series and the series was developed by Alessandro Fabbri (who was also the head writer). Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini, and Giordana Mari also served as writers.

First-look image

In addition to the announcement of the Citadel spinoff, Prime Video released a first-look image of Matilda De Angelis. The image doesn’t offer much other than Angelis staring into the direction of the camera, but hopefully, more stills or a trailer are on the horizon. Check out the image below.

The first season of Citadel is streaming on Prime Video.