City Beats is a rhythm-based isometric twin-stick shooter. Here are all of the City of Beats details, including release date & story.

City of Beats Release Date: May 1, 2023

City of Beats is coming out on May 1, 2023, on PC through Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It is developed by Torched Hill and published by Freedom Games.

Gameplay

Enter randomly-generated ruins in this rhythm-based world where everything drops to the beat of music. As a twin-stick shooter, players will have to get into the flow and unleash bullet hell on the rooftops of the City of Beats, blasting through legions of hostile robots. Don’t worry about collateral damage – it’s all androids here now, as humans have long been gone. So just blast away to the rhythm of the beat, dodge at the opportune moments, avoid traps, and conquer each level to your heart’s content.

With its rogue-lite nature, players will be able to embark on endless expeditions across procedurally-generated maps, making each playthrough unique. Mix and match different abilities and experiment new builds every run, bringing in different damage modifiers or shield boosts at your every entry. You will also get to meet different NPCs as you explore the dungeons – and don’t worry! Not all denizens of the City of Beats are out to get you – some may turn out to be helpful, like repair bots and merchant bots.

Story

Music is everywhere in the City of Beats and drives absolutely everything in this rogue-lite, twin-stick shooter. Listen to the beat, get into the flow, and unleash bullet hell on the rooftops of the City, blasting through legions of hostile robots.

Don’t worry about the damage. Humans left a while ago, and it’s just us androids up here. Well, androids and robots, controlled by an ornery rogue A.I., the Zeitgeber, trying to impose its own groove on all robo-kind. Someone should do us all a favor and get out there to pull the plug, yeah?

