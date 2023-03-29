Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

The sixth and final of the Leaders Pass DLCs is finally here, bringing forth one new Leader and two new personas for two existing Civilizations. With the addition of three new leaders, the total number of playable Leaders is now up to 67, the largest number of leaders one could play as in any Civilization game to date.

Civ 6 Rulers of England Release Date: March 29, 2023

The Rulers of England DLC will be arriving on all platforms on March 29, 2023. Just like previous packs, the Great Builders Pack will automatically be downloaded as long as the player owns the Anthology Bundle or the Leader Pass.

The Rulers of England DLC will add Elizabeth I, Victoria (Age of Steam), and Harald Hadrada (Varangian). Elizabeth I returns from her appearance in Civilization V, and is back to deal with commerce and trade. Victoria (Age of Steam) is a Persona of the other English Leader, Victoria, but now with a more Production-focused game style. Finally, we have Harald Hardrada, whose original Persona in the game was focused on naval warfare. This time, Harald’s history of using the different factions in England to his advantage to invade them (albeit unsuccessfully) manifests in his new ability, which allows him to make use of city-states to fight his wars for him. Will you be able to finally use Harald’s skills to your advantage and successfully conquer your enemies with this new Persona?

Here are the new leaders’ Leader Abilities:

Elizabeth I: Drake’s Legacy – +2 Trade Route capacity when England acquires its first Great Admiral. Trade Routes to city-states gain +3 Gold for every specialty district at the origin city. +100% yields from plundering Trade Routes.

Victoria (Age of Steam): +10% Production in cities for each Industrial Zone building in that city. +2 Production to all Strategic Resources.

Harald Hardrada (Varangian): Levying city-state units costs 75% less Gold. Killing a unit with a levied unit grants Faith, Culture, and Science equal to 50% of the defeated unit’s Strength Combat Strength.

This batch of new leaders is an interesting one, as they introduce new but straightforward ways to play their civilizations. These new Leader Abilities work well in synergy with their civilization abilities. Norway’s ability to enter Ocean tiles earlier than everyone else will allow Harald to meet as many city-states as soon as he can, allowing them to become his footholds in invasions overseas. The new leader’s ability will also allow Harald to focus on commerce and research while he uses these to fund his Levy Armies, which in turn contribute to more science.

England’s ability, on the other hand, greatly enhances Victoria’s Production capability and enables her to build as much as she would like, including Wonders. Victoria’s new ability also makes her initial start location much more important, as surrounding your capital near strategic resources would benefit her greatly and would allow her to have a great headstart.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth I’s playstyle will allow England to lean more heavily on its Royal Docks and focus on commerce and trade. Rushing the building of your Royal Docks would be your priority to get the additional trade routes as early as possible, and having a strong armada of naval ships led by your Great Admiral will help you make the most out of the doubled plunder you get from plundering trade routes.

As this is the final Civilization VI DLC, fans now have the full and complete Civilization VI experience. This will help keep the wait more bearable for Civilization VII, the sequel to Civilization VI that Firaxis has just recently announced, but may have been in development since 2021.