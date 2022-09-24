CJ McCollum commits future to Pelicans with two-year, $64 million extension

CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly agreed on a 2-year, $64 million dollar extension, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski also reports the deal will keep him in New Orleans through the 2025-2026 campaign. In total, McCollum’s contract is worth $133 million over a 4-year span.

New Orleans believes CJ McCollum has what it takes to lead their young core of players, while McCollum will receive the opportunity to star for the Pelicans.

CJ McCollum was acquired by the Pelicans in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers a season ago. McCollum, who had spent his entire career in Portland prior to the trade, found his rhythm with the Pelicans last year.

He averaged right around 20.5 points per game with the Blazers before being traded. However, he upped that mark to 24.3 points per contest with the Pelicans. He also improved his field goal percentage from 44 percent to 49 percent in New Orleans. Additionally, CJ McCollum increase his assists per game average.

The guard clearly found himself with the Pelicans.

For New Orleans, they likely picture CJ McCollum as a leader for their otherwise youthful roster. Jonas Valanciunas may play a similar role from the center position. The Pelicans feature young stars such as Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson so leadership will play a vital role.

The Pelicans also understand what McCollum brings to the table. He’s an unselfish player who’s main focus is winning. But in the end, he is someone who’s going to produce impressive numbers. This projects to be a great signing for all parties involved.

CJ McCollum is looking to lead the Pelicans to the playoffs during the 2022-2023 NBA season.