UFC Vegas 98: Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira continues on the prelims with a fight in the flyweight division between CJ Vergara and promotional newcomer Ramazan Temirov. Vergara is coming off a unanimous decision defeat in his last fight meanwhile, Temirov comes into his UFC debut riding a nine-fight winning streak. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Vergara-Temirov prediction and pick.

CJ Vergara (12-5-1) came into his last fight winning back-to-back fights against Daniel Lacerda and Vinicius Salvador. However, his winning streak was snapped when he dropped a unanimous decision to the surging Asu Almabayev at UFC 299. Vergara will look to get back into the win column when he welcomes Ramazan Temirov.

Ramazan Temirov (17-2) is a highly touted prospect fighting out of Uzbekistan. He comes into his UFC debut riding a nine-fight winning streak. He has finished six of those nine wins and will be looking to extend his winning streak and secure his first win inside the Octagon when he takes on CJ Vergara this weekend at UFC Vegas 98.

Here are the UFC Vegas 98 Odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

UFC Vegas 98 Odds: CJ Vergara-Ramazan Temirov Odds

CJ Vergara: +280

Ramazan Temirov: -380

Over 2.5 rounds: -200

Under 2.5 rounds: +160

Why CJ Vergara Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Asu Almabayev – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 (7 KO/TKO)

CJ Vergara’s experience in the Octagon will be a crucial factor, as he has already faced tough competition in the UFC, going 3-3 in his six fights with the promotion1. This familiarity with high-level opponents and the UFC environment gives him a significant edge over the debuting Temirov. Additionally, Vergara’s striking-heavy style, averaging 7.42 significant strikes per minute, presents a formidable challenge for Temirov, who may struggle to adapt to the UFC’s pace and intensity.

While Temirov has shown promise in RIZIN, the transition to the UFC is often challenging for newcomers. Vergara’s ability to maintain a high output throughout the fight will likely overwhelm Temirov, who may face difficulties adjusting to the UFC’s unique pressures. Vergara’s resilience, demonstrated by his ability to go the distance even in losses, suggests he has the stamina to outlast Temirov if the fight goes to the later rounds. With his UFC experience and relentless striking, Vergara is well-positioned to hand Temirov a loss in his promotional debut.

Why Ramazan Temirov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Takaki Soya – KO/TKO

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 11 (10 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Ramazan Temirov is looking to make a statement in his UFC debut against CJ Vergara at UFC Vegas 98 this weekend. The Uzbek fighter brings an impressive 17-2 record and an eight-fight winning streak into the Octagon, showcasing his dominance in the flyweight division. Temirov’s striking prowess, evidenced by his eight knockout victories, will likely overwhelm Vergara, who has shown vulnerability in striking exchanges. Additionally, Temirov’s experience in RIZIN has prepared him for high-level competition, giving him a mental edge over his opponent.

Vergara’s UFC record of 3-3 and his recent one-sided loss indicate potential weaknesses that Temirov can exploit. Temirov’s power punching and ability to finish fights early makes him a dangerous opponent for Vergara, who has struggled with takedown defense in the past. With his momentum, skill set, and hunger to make an impact in his UFC debut, Temirov is well-positioned to secure a victory, potentially by knockout, against the more experienced but inconsistent Vergara.

Final CJ Vergara-Ramazan Temirov Prediction & Pick

Ramazan Temirov enters his UFC debut as a heavy favorite against CJ Vergara at UFC Vegas 98, and for good reason. The Uzbek fighter brings an impressive 17-2 record and a nine-fight winning streak into the Octagon, showcasing his dominance in the flyweight division. Temirov’s striking prowess, evidenced by his 10 knockout victories, is likely to overwhelm Vergara, who has shown vulnerability in striking exchanges.

While Vergara has UFC experience, his 3-3 record and recent one-sided loss indicate potential weaknesses that Temirov can exploit. The newcomer’s superior striking output and power punching make him a dangerous opponent. Vergara’s toughness may allow him to survive to a decision, but Temirov’s ability to control the pace and land significant strikes should secure him a clear victory on the scorecards. Ultimately, Temirov’s momentum, skill set, and hunger to make an impact in his UFC debut position him well to outclass Vergara and potentially even find a finish in the later rounds.

Final CJ Vergara-Ramazan Temirov Prediction & Pick: Ramazan Temirov (-380), Over 2.5 Rounds (-200)