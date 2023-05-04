Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Clara is a 5-star Physical Destruction character that was available from launch. This shy, but helpful girl, as well as her giant robotic father, will be a staple NPC in your trailblazing journey. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here’s our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Clara, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Clara Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Clara, we will be sure to update this guide.

Clara Abilities Overview

We already talked about Clara’s abilities in a separate article. However, for the purposes of this guide let’s go through them quickly.

Clara is a 5-star Physical Destruction character. The Path of Destruction focuses on dealing damage and staying alive, similar to Bruisers who are between DPS characters and Tanks. Her Basic Attack, I Want to Help, deals Physical Damage to a single enemy. Her Skill, Svarog Watches Over You, deals Physical DMG to all enemies. This skill also deals additional damage to those who bear Svarog’s Mark of Counter.

Her Ultimate skill Promise, Not Command, reduces the DMG dealt to Clara, while also increasing the chances of being attacked. Not only that but Svarog’s Talent gets empowered, now damaging not only the attacking Enemy but also those adjacent to it. The Talent now also activates when other allies get attacked. This empowered Counter happens twice.

As you’ve seen above, it talks about a Counter. This is thanks to Clara’s Talent, Because We’re Family. This Talent reduces the DMG Clara takes by 10%, while also retaliating with Physical DMG when attacked. When Clara counters in this manner, it applies the Mark of Counter on the attacking enemy. Her Technique, A Small Price for Victory, attacks the enemy and, upon entering battle, increases the chances of Clara being attacked.

Clara Traces Priority

When leveling Clara’s traces in Honkai Star Rail, it’s important to level her Ultimate, followed by her Skill. This will increase the amount of damage her Empowered Counter does, as well as the sheer amount of damage her Skill does, especially when attacking those with the Mark of Counter. Afterward, you should level her Talent, as it increases the damage her Counter deals. Finally, the lowest priority to level up is her Basic Attack, although this doesn’t mean it’s not important. Clara can still deal a lot of damage using her Basic Attacks, so you should try to level it up as well.

For the Major Trace branches, focus on Revenge first, then Kinship, and finally Under Protection. As for the smaller Branches, try to get the ATK% and Physical DMG% branches first, as this will increase the damage she deals. Get the HP% afterward to increase her survivability.

Clara Light Cones Guide

Something Irreplaceable: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 24/28/32/36/40%. When the wearer defeats an enemy or is hit, immediately restores HP equal to 8/9/10/11/12% of the wearer’s ATK. At the same time, the wearer’s DMG is increased by 24/28/32/36/40% until the end of their next turn. This effect cannot stack and can only trigger 1 time per turn.

This is Clara’s Light Cone and probably the best in slot for her build. Other than outright increasing Clara’s ATK, it also allows her to regenerate some HP whenever he defeats an enemy. Not only that, but it also increases his DMG. This gives Clara survivability, while also allowing her bursts of DMG whenever she defeats an enemy. This would increase her Counter DMG, as well as her empowered Skill DMG.

On the Fall of an Aeon: Whenever the wearer attacks, their ATK is increased by 8/10/12/14/16% in this battle, up to 4 time(s). When the wearer inflicts Weakness Break on enemies, the wearer’s DMG increases by 12/15/18/21/24% for 2 turn(s).

This Light Cone from the Simulated Universe shop is the second-best Light Cone for Clara’s build, thanks to the stacking ATK buff. Other than that, as she can potentially inflict Weakness Break even outside of her turn, she can get the DMG increase whenever she counters, further empowering her future counters. It will also empower her empowered Skill DMG as well.

The Moles Welcome You: For every Basic ATK, Skill, and Ultimate used by the wearer, the wearer gains one stack of Mischievous. Each stack increases the wearer’s ATK by 12/15/18/21/24%.

Similar to the above Light Cone, this one increases Clara’s attack whenever she uses her Basic ATK, Skill, and Ultimate. This stacks up to three times, and can actually increase Clara’s ATK more at max stacks compared to max stacks with On the Fall of an Aeon. Its only downside, however, is that that’s all it does, compared to On the Fall of an Aeon with also grants a DMG increase.

Under the Blue Sky: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 16/20/24/28/32%. When the wearer defeats an enemy, the wearer’s CRIT Rate increases by 12/15/18/21/24% for 3 turn(s).

This is a more straightforward Light Cone that focuses on increasing Clara’s potential DMG. With a high enough CRIT Rate and DMG, it’s possible to potentially deal a lot of damage using this Light Cone. However, as it is a 4-star Light Cone, Clara will suffer when it comes to the additional stats that the 5-star ones can offer.

Shattered Home: Deals 20%/25%/30%/35%/40% increased DMG to any enemies whose HP is above 50%.

This is the F2P option, and while it has a condition for activation, is still one of the better 3-star Light Cones for Clara. Built right, Clara can easily demolish enemies who are close to half health, so this Light Cone should give it just enough DMG to wipe the enemy out.

Clara Relics Guide

4-Piece Champion of Streetwise Boxing

Increases Physical DMG by 10%.

After the wearer attacks or is hit, their ATK increases by 5% for the rest of the battle. This effect can stack up to 5 time(s).

This is at the moment the best Relics build for Clara. The 2-piece set effect increases the Physical DMG she deals, and it is the only Relics set to do so. Not only that but the 4-piece effect of the Relics can easily be stacked to max stacks, as it also stacks when Clara gets attacked. If set up properly, Clara can easily get the five stacks after just one turn, especially if fighting a large number of enemies. This gives her a 25% increase in her ATK alongside the increase in Physical DMG. When equipping this on Clara, players can replace two of the Relics Set with 2-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat in a pinch.

2-Piece Inert Salsotto

Increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 8%. When the wearer’s current CRIT Rate reaches 50% or higher, the wearer’s Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG increases by 15%.

This is a good Planar Ornament set for Clara. This is because of the 15% increase in Ultimate and Follow-up attack DMG from its secondary effect. This makes Clara’s Counters hit harder, especially when they’re empowered. The small CRIT Rate bonus is also good and should make reaching the required 50% CRIT Rate easier to do.

2-Piece Space Sealing Station

Increases the wearer’s ATK by 12%. When the wearer’s SPD reaches 120 or higher, the wearer’s ATK increases by an extra 12%.

This is a more straightforward way of increasing Clara’s DMG, although she needs to have 120 SPD for it to activate. Since the Inert Salsotto is a drop from World 6 in the Simulated Universe, players might have a better time just using the Space Sealing Station Planar Ornament set for the time being, then just switch to the Inert Salsotto at a later date.

For Clara’s Relics main stats, players should focus on getting CRIT Rate on the Body, Speed for the Feet, Physical DMG% for the Planar Sphere, and ATK% for the Link Rope. As for Substats, the player should look for CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, ATK%, and Speed.

Clara Team Guide

Clara Carry Team – Tingyun, March 7th, Bailu, Clara

This is a team that focuses on making sure Clara gets hit so that she can counter, while also ensuring that she can keep using her Ultimate for the Empowered Counters. Tingyun is here to give ATK buffs to Clara, while also adding some additional Lightning DMG to her attacks. Tingyun’s Ultimate will also help in helping Clara charge up her Ultimate, leading to more Empowered Counters. March 7th is on this team so that she can provide Shields to Clara, while also increasing Clara’s aggro, which would cause enemies to attack her more. The Shields also give Clara survivability, allowing her to take more attacks. Bailu is there to top everyone off, as well as heal via Invigorate.

You can replace Tingyun with Bronya if you want to, which helps Clara deal stronger Empowered Skills that can easily take down a whole wave of enemies. This is especially true if they all have the Mark of Counter.

Clara F2P Team – Dan Heng, March 7th, Natasha, Clara

Similar to the above team composition, this team focuses on activating Clara’s counter. March 7th’s Shield, as mentioned above, will direct enemy aggro toward Clara. It will also protect her from attacks. March 7th is there to take care of any stragglers. Meanwhile, Natasha will keep the group healed with her regenerative healing.

Niche Clara Burn Team – Preservation Trailblazer, Tingyun, Natasha, Clara

This is a very niche team that requires a little bit of set-up to carry out. It revolves around the Trailblazer getting attacked while having the Trend of the Universal Market Light Cone equipped. This burns the enemies that attack the Trailblazer. Clara, using her Empowered Counter, can then deal increased damage to them using the Woof! Walk Time! Light Cone build. Tingyun’s role is to make sure that Clara will always have her Empowered Counter from her Ultimate up. Natasha, or Bailu, will be there to heal the Trailblazer up whenever they need it.

That’s all for our guide on Clara’s best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.