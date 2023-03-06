Fist fight your way through enemies looking to take you down. Here’s everything you need to know about Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, from its release date to its gameplay and story.

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos Release Date: March 9, 2023

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos comes out on March 9, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos gameplay

Much like the previous games in the series, Clash: Artifacts of Chaos is an action-adventure video game. The game puts a lot of focus on hand-to-hand combat, with the player able to use various stances in their fights. Each of these stances has its own strengths and weaknesses. For example, the Spear stance lets players do attacks that have long range and reach. This is a first in the series, along with the ability to customize your character’s abilities, attributes, and more.

Another new feature this game brings to the series is its switch from first-person to third-person. This gives players a better view of their surroundings, as well as better awareness of their positioning. The game still switches to a first-person view now and then. However, it is only during the times when the player carries out finisher attacks.

Sometimes, when the player decides to fight intelligent beings, they might play a round of the Ritual. This is a dice game that gives boons to the winner. These boons include extra fight companions, a fog that restricts the enemy’s view, and more.

This is also the first game in the series to implement a semi-open world. The change in map implementation lets players explore the maze-like world with ease. This is different from the previous games which used various maps connected by loading screens.

Clash: Artifact of Chaos story

The story happens in the strange land of Zenozoik, the setting of the previous two games in the series. Players play as Pseudo, a martial arts master who lives as a recluse in Zenozoik. One day, his paths cross with the Boy, a small creature that has mysterious powers. Pseudo makes the decision to protect the Boy from Gemini, the Mistress of the Artifacts. What he doesn’t realize is that the situation is much bigger than he initially thought.

For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.