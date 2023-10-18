Happy Clash-O-Ween everyone. To celebrate, Clash of Clans has released a new Mashup Madness event. It’s filled with new rewards, perks, and challenges for players to take on. Let’s dive into the fun and see what’s involved.

Clash of Clans is known for its creativity from season to season, and Clash-O-Ween’s Mashup Madness might be one of the best installations yet. Players who have a town hall 6 or above get a cauldron for their home village. The cauldron serves as a barracks, which produces sour elixir to create mashup troops.

There are several ways to gain sour elixir. The sour elixir cauldron produces 100 elixir per hour and can hold up to 2400 sour elixir in its storage. The more efficient way of getting in on the fun is by raiding enemy bases. Each enemy will have their own storage of sour elixir that can be looted. One of the best parts of the event is that players can’t lose sour elixir by being attacked. Everything earned is kept.

Collecting sour elixir leads to sweet rewards. Special troops are available to claim as players collect more sour elixir. Mashup troops like Barcher, Hog Wizard, Witch Golem, and Lavaloon are all available by collecting sour elixir. The mashup troops provide a unique way of attacking during this event and can give players a competitive edge while raiding.

Mashup Medals are another new addition to the event. These medals are earned on the mashup madness reward track and are used to buy exclusive event deals from the Trader. Playing more leads to better rewards.

Just like the regular season reward path, Mashup Madness also has potions and magic available as rewards. Resource potions, pet potions, and hero potions are all included as rewards.

Clash of Clans does a great job of keeping new, interactive events circulating throughout the game. Mashup Madness should be a fun one. The event ends on Halloween morning. Clash-O-Ween also happens to end on the same day the regular season ends. This should provide players with several opportunities to improve upon their village.

