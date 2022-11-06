Well, that’s something you don’t see everyday. Every football fan in attendance expected a complete beatdown when the fifth-ranked Clemson squad took on the unranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Indeed, it was a beatdown… except it was Dabo Swinney’s squad that got completely embarrassed.

The Tigers struggled all game long en route to a humiliating 35 – 14 loss to the Fighting Irish. After the game, Dabo Swinney did not mince words on how he felt about the performance of the team. The Clemson football head coach took all the blame for the “bad day” of the team. Here’s what he had to say after the game. (via ESPN)

“This was an a**-kicking, period,” Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said. “That’s what it is. Just flat-out got our tails handed to us. That’s unfortunate. It hasn’t happened a lot, but it’s happened a few times along the way. We’ve handed out a bunch of them, too. Tonight, we were the bug. We got the bad end of that deal, and we deserved every second of it.”

The game was, quite frankly, a complete failure on all fronts by Clemson football. The Tigers surrendered touchdowns to Notre Dame’s offense, defense, AND special teams. Losing to an unranked team as a top-5 team is one thing, but getting blown out in this fashion is just… bad.

With Selection Sunday inching closer and closer, Clemson football can’t afford to lose any more game in this fashion, especially to teams below them. They’ll have a chance to redeem themselves next week against Louisville.