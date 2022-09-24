Clemson football, DJ Uiagalelei likely licking their chops after seeing Wake Forest’s injury report

Clemson football and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei have a big opportunity in front of them on Saturday against Wake Forest. That opportunity is going to look even bigger after Uiagalelei and the Tigers read Wake Forest’s injury report. The Demon Deacons are going to be playing with a decimated secondary in Week 3. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the details.

Source: Wake Forest’s top CB, soph Caelen Carson, is out today against Clemson with a leg injury suffered in the Liberty game. Three defensive backs who’ve started for Wake Forest are out. Nickels Coby Davis (out of year) and Brendon Harris (week-to-week w/arm) are also out. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 24, 2022

Per Thamel, Wake Forest football’s top cornerback, Caelen Carson, will miss the game vs. Clemson. Not only that, but fellow defensive back starters Coby Davis and Brendon Harris will also be sidelined. That means that DJ Uiagalelei has a chance to take advantage of the Demon Deacons’ depleted secondary in the huge ACC clash.

That’s good news for Clemson football, as their passing offense, which has produced just under 250 yards per game thus far, could use a spark. As could Uiagalelei, who hasn’t exactly quieted the doubters so far in 2022.

He’s done a fine job of managing the Tigers’ offense, though his five touchdown passes in three games pale in comparison to some of the top signal-callers in the nation.

Uiagalelei needs a big performance against Wake Forest, not just for the sake of Clemson, but also for his job security. Freshman Cade Klubnik, who Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has raved about, is waiting in the wings.

In other words, DJ Uiagalelei can’t afford to struggle like he did for much of last season. Facing an ACC rival that will be without their top defensive back is a good place to start for the Clemson football quarterback.