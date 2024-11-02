The Clemson football program secured a major victory on the eve of the Tigers' home contest against Louisville. The 11th-ranked Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney swooped up four-star safety Jordan Young, confirmed by On3.com's Hayes Fawcett.

Young emerges as a local recruiting win for Swinney and Clemson, who are currently 6-1. The 6-foot, 180-pound defender hails from Monroe, North Carolina. Clemson beats out fellow Atlantic Coast Conference competition North Carolina State and Florida State for Young's services. Michigan was the lone program outside of the ACC in the final mix for Young, per Fawcett.

The safety's head coach Johnny Sowell gave a glowing description of his defender to On3.com.

“I've been coaching for nearly 40 years, and we've had some great players come through here. We still have one playing in the NFL in Jamison Crowder. Jordan has a chance to be one of the best to ever play here. He’s a special talent who works hard,” Sowell said.

Young earned a 90 or higher score by both On3.com and 247Sports. The latter ranks him No. 6 overall among North Carolina prep prospects. He reeled in 33 reported scholarship offers including Alabama, Penn State, and Miami. Director of Scouting for 247Sports Andrew Ivins projects Young playing safety in college due to his “next level” awareness, range, and ball skills.

Is Clemson football running towards a high recruiting ranking?

Clemson ranks in the top 15 nationally. But where do the Tigers fit in the national recruiting rankings?

Swinney and the Tigers check in at No. 17 nationally by 247Sports, then 16th by On3.com. However, the Tigers trail only Miami as the No. 2 ranked ACC team for recruiting classes.

The Tigers have scored back-to-back commitments including Young to bolster the ranking.

Powerful 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle Gavin Blanchard verbally committed Friday. Swinney and Clemson discovered him out of Wiregrass High School in Zephyrhills, Florida. The three-star Blanchard got offered by Central Florida, Indiana, Pittsburgh, TCU, even Louisville.

The two-time national champion coach Swinney and the Tigers hold 14 total “hard commits” for the 2025 class. Local talent Amare Adams of South Florence High in nearby Florence is Clemson's highest ranked commit. The imposing 6-foot-3, 290-pound interior defensive tackle is Clemson's lone five-star representative.

Young emerges as the sixth four-star addition for the Tigers' class. He additionally joins Tae Harris of Cedartown, Georgia as four-star safety additions n Death Valley.