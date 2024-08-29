It’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Clemson football fans. The Tigers are coming into the season as top contenders in the ACC, and with Florida State already losing a game to Georgia Tech, Clemson is looking like the favorite in the conference.

We made it. Another long college football offseason is over as the calendar reads August, and the first games started on the 24th. College football fans everywhere were eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to week one, but this offseason was a bit easier than others because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July.

This season is a big one, and things are going to look different.

First off, there are some rules changes this year in college football, and some fans aren’t going to like them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning, like in the NFL. If you are like most college football fans, you’re getting sick of the amount of commercials that we see during games. Well, the two-minute warning is just another way for TV Networks to pack another break into the action.

There are more changes, however, and these are ones that more fans are in favor of, but some still don’t like them. College football looks completely different this season because of expansion to the College Football Playoff to 12 teams and conference realignment. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has made things look a lot different. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West, but they aren’t actually in the conference.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they are now in the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams, and some think that things could be heading in the direction of two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff instead of just four. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Can Clemson football return to dominance?

From 2015-2020, the Clemson football team was one of the best in the country. It was them, Alabama and then everyone else. The Tigers made the College Football Playoff six years in a row during that time, and they won two national championships. Dabo Swinney built a dynasty at Clemson, but ever since 2020, things have been going downhill. It looked like the Tigers were built for sustained success, and they had complete control over the ACC. Now, it’s been three seasons since a playoff berth, but it will be much easier to qualify in 2024.

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, it would be a major disappointment if Dabo Swinney can’t get his Tigers into the playoff this year, especially with how weak the ACC is. Clemson does have a major challenge in their conference as Florida State is now one of the best teams in the ACC, but their week zero loss against Georgia Tech makes the Seminoles look like much less of a threat in the conference.

This is a big year for Clemson football and Dabo Swinney. Since things have gone downhill in recent years, some Tigers fans are wondering if it could be time to move on from Swinney. Now, he has a golden opportunity to get into the College Football Playoff every season because of expansion. However, if he can’t, it might be time for Clemson to move on.

Clemson will begin their 2024 season with a doozy on Saturday as they are taking on #1 Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Here are some last-minute predictions for the Tigers' season before they get started.

Clemson football will win 10 games

Clemson football has some tricky matchups this year and going on the road against Florida State is going to be tough. However, the rest of the schedule should be very manageable. NC State is the only other ranked team that the Tigers play besides Georgia and Florida State. The Wolfpack will be coming to Clemson as well. The Tigers should be able to get that win, and they should be able to make it to the ACC title game at the very least.

Clemson will win the ACC

Clemson football will get back to the top of the ACC this season. Before last weekend, the prediction here would've been Florida State, but after seeing the way the Seminoles looked against Georgia Tech, this looks like Clemson's conference to lose. The Tigers have more talent on their team that anyone else, and they should be able to easily handle most teams in the ACC. They have a couple tricky matchups, but it would be surprising if Clemson didn't make a trip to the conference title game at the very least.

Clemson will lose their first CFP game

If Clemson football does win the ACC, they will get a bye into the second round of the College Football Playoff. However, a big reason why the Tigers will be in that spot is because their schedule and conference is far easier than teams in the SEC and the Big Ten. There will be teams that don't get a bye that are better than Clemson, and the Tigers will fall in their first playoff game.

This will be a good season for Clemson, and it all gets started on Saturday.