Clemson visits Georgia Tech as we continue our NCAA basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Clemson Tigers (17-8, 7-7) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11) Wednesday night. This game will continue our college basketball odds series as we hand out a Clemson-Georgia Tech prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Clemson is seventh in the ACC, but they started the season off very good. However, since then, they have been just average. The Tigers have won three of their last four games, though. They have played Georgia Tech once this season, and they lost by three points. In the game, PJ Hall dropped 31 points, and grabbed 17 rebounds. The starting lineup accounted for 82 of Clemson's 90 points in the loss. The Tigers made just three threes on 21 attempts, as well. Clemson did shoot 38 free throws in the game, though.

Georgia Tech has not been good in conference play this season. They are 14th out of 15 total teams, and they have a tough five-game stretch to finish the season. In their win over Clemson earlier this year, the Yellow Jackets were able to put up 93 points. Naithan George had 20 points to lead the team in the win while Kyle Sturdivant had 18 off the bench. In the win, Georgia Tech was able to shoot 50.0 percent from the field, and they made 15 threes.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-Georgia Tech Odds

Clemson: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -285

Georgia Tech: +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +230

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How to Watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ACCN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson lost to Georgia Tech earlier this season, but that was because they missed their shots. They were 3-21 from beyond the arc, and they made just 29 of 38 free throw attempts. The game would have been much different if Clemson just made a few more shots, or free throws. With their struggles, the Tigers still found a way to score 90 points. Georgia Tech allows the second-most points per game this season, so the scoring was not a surprise in the first matchup. If Clemson can just make a few more shots, and hit a few more free throws, they will win this game.

Georgia Tech is the third-lowest scoring team in the conference. Putting up 90+ points is not a regular occurrence for them. I would not expect Clemson to give up that many points in this game. The Yellow Jackets have a low field goal percentage, and low three-point percentage, so Clemson should be able to shut them down in this game.

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech has been struggling, but they have already beaten Clemson once. They did so because of their shooting. They had 45 points from three-point land, and they shot 50.0 percent from the field. Georgia Tech needs to have a similar day from the floor in this game. If the Yellow Jackets can be good from the floor again, they will be able to win this game.

Final Clemson-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

Clemson is the better team, they were just a little unlucky in the first matchup with Georgia Tech. They should be able to turn it around in this game. I am expecting Clemson to win this game straight up, even with it coming on the road.

Final Clemson-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Clemson ML (-285)