ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

One of the best in the ACC takes to the court as Clemson visits Florida State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Clemson-Florida State prediction and pick.

Clemson comes into the game at 20-5 on the year but 12-2 in ACC play, placing them in second place in the ACC. They opened the year 9-1 before back-to-back losses. They would then win three before a loss to Louisville. Since then, Clemson is 8-1, including a Clemson upset of Duke. Last time out, they played North Carolina. It was a tight first ten minutes, but Clemson would open a 16-point lead at the end of the first half. They would go on to win the game 85-65.

Meanwhile, Florida State, in the midst of a coaching search, is 15-9 on the year and 6-7 in conference play. That places them in eighth place in the ACC. After starting the year 7-1, they would fall in back-to-back games to LSU and NC State. Still, Florida State would win six of the next eight games, with the only losses being to Louisville and Clemson. Florida State would then lose four straight but have since won two in a row. Last time out, they faced Wake Forest. Wake Forest led by 14 at the end of the first half but would give up the lead with just two seconds left in the game. Florida State would win 72-70.

Here are the Clemson-Florida State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-Florida State Odds

Clemson: -4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -210

Florida State: +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clemson vs. Florida State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: The CW Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson is ranked 27th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 39th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Clemson has been solid on defense this year. They are 46th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 80th in opponent shooting efficiency. They also shut down ball movement well, sitting 15th in the nation in opponent assists per game and 12th in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio.

Chase Hutner leads the way for Clemson this year. He is scoring 17.6 points per game while adding three rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jaden Zackery, who leads the team in assists and steals. He comes in with 3.3 assists per game while adding two steals per game. Further, he scored 10.8 points and has 3.3 rebounds per game.

In the frontcourt, Ian Shieffelin leads the way, leading the team in rebounds. He has 9.5 rebounds per game while adding 12.5 points and three assists. He is joined by Viktor Lakhin. Lakhin is scoring 11.1 points per game while having six rebounds, 1.4 assists, one steals, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State is ranked 78th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 111th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 54th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Florida State has been strong on offense this year. They are 87th in the nation in points per game while sitting 133rd in shooting efficiency. Further, they get to the line consistently. Florida State is 27th in the nation in free throws made per game while sitting 22nd in free throw attempts per game.

Jamir Watkins leads the way for Florida State. He is scoring 18.2 points per game this year with 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Meanwhile, Daquan Davis comes in with 8.9 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Malique Ewin leads the way. He comes into the game with 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Meanwhile, Taylor Bol Bowen has 9.3 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Final Clemson-Florida State Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this game between ACC foes. First is Clemson's offense. They are 55th in the nation in shooting efficiency while also sitting 13th in three-point shooting percentage. Meanwhile, Florida State is 75th in opponent shooting efficiency while sitting 114th against the three. The second factor will be extra possessions. Clemson is 67th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while Florida State is 168th. Further, Florida Strate is 235th in the nation in turnovers per game this year, while Clemson is 65th in the nation in turnovers per game. This game could be tight for a while, but Clemson is 19th in the nation in second-half points allowed, and with the extra possessions and solid shooting, they will pull away.

Final Clemson-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Clemson -4.5 (-120)