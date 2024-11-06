ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Clemson is coming off a shocking loss to Louisville in their last time out, while Virginia Tech was shocked in overtime against Syracuse in their last game. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Clemson-Virginia Tech prediction and pick.

Clemson has the talent to blowout teams but has also been disappointing in its two losses. They were shocked by Louisville in their first game off a bye last week. They are 6-2 and still have a chance at the College Football Playoff, but their odds are on life support. They need to hope for help from SMU and Miami and win out. They have the talent, but they need to figure it out.

Virginia Tech has been inconsistent this year. They are 5-4 and were shocked last week in overtime against Syracuse. Virginia Tech led the game before Syracuse stormed back and shocked the Hokies. The loss broke a three-game winning streak, but they have a massive chance to rebound against Clemson in this game, and the Tigers look mortal now, too.

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson's offense has been great this season. The offense is averaging 485.4 total yards and then 39.4 points per game. The key for the offense is Cade Klubnik under center. He has 2,064 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 65.1% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been balanced for the most part, but Antonio Williams has stood out as the leader. He has 418 yards and six touchdowns on 34 receptions. The running game has also been great, thanks to Phil Mafah. He has 853 yards and eight touchdowns on 135 carries. This offense has a lot of talent and can get back on track against Virginia Tech.

Clemson's defense has been solid this season. They are allowing 350.3 yards and 24.3 points per game. They are solid against both the pass and the run. They allow 210.3 yards through the air and 140 yards per game on the ground. This game will be a challenge because the Virginia Tech offense has looked much better recently. They look better and seem like they have turned a corner, so this defense needs to do more to step up and slow them down.

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech's offense has been inconsistent this season, but they are playing much better recently. The offense is averaging 385.7 total yards and then 30.8 points per game. The key for the offense is how Kyron Drones has looked under center. Drones have 1,447 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions, with a 62.3% completion percentage. Stephen Gosnell has been the key for the team in the receiving corps. He has 462 yards and one touchdown with 24 receptions. The running game has also been great, thanks to Bhayshul Tuten and Kyron Drones in the backfield. Tuten leads with 951 yards and 12 touchdowns on 142 carries, while Drones has 323 yards on 87 yards and six touchdowns. This offense has looked better recently, but this is a tough matchup against the Clemson defense.

Virginia Tech's defense has been solid at best this season. They are allowing 363.1 yards and 22.3 points per game. Texas has the best pass defense in the SEC, with 135.8 yards through the air. They have also been great against the pass, but have struggled against the ground game. They allow 205.6 yards through the air and 157.6 yards on the ground. This defense needs to be better against the pass against Cade Klubnik, but the key is what they can do against the ground game and Phil Mafah. The defense has a tall task in this game.

Final Clemson-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Clemson needs this game and should win and cover. Virginia Tech has played well recently, but they were heartbroken last week in overtime against Syracuse. It is tough to get back up and play, even against one of the better teams in the conference. Clemson is the better team and should get back on track with a win and cover to improve to 7-2 and stay in the ACC title race.

