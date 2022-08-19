Amidst all the Deshaun Watson drama, a lot of fans will tune in to the Cleveland Browns preseason Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ahead of that matchup, let’s make some bold Browns preseason Week 2 predictions.

It’s Week 2 of the NFL preseason with an interconference clash on the gridiron on the shores of Lake Erie. The Browns host the Eagles after opening their preseason with a 24-13 road victory over the Jaguars last week. The Eagles, meanwhile, make the road trip to Cleveland after losing to the Jets in their preseason opener.

Cleveland has had a turbulent offseason, both because of personnel decisions that alienated their fan base and because of players wishing to leave the city. Keep in mind that Watson was acquired by the Browns in a trade and after signing a five-year, $230 million contract. Now, they just saw his six-game suspension extended to eleven games. And then there was also Kareem Hunt’s trade request.

Still, the Browns had enough to defeat a Jacksonville Jaguars club that was still figuring itself out after trying to rebuild in the summer with a lot of expensive free agents. How things will turn out moving forward for the Browns, however, is still unknown.

They have to work with what they’ve got in Week 2, though, and they have the Eagles in their sights.

Here are some bold predictions for the Browns as they take on the Eagles in Week 2 of the preseason.

Browns Preseason Week 2 Predictions

4. Isaiah Thomas will impress unless he’s injured

This year, the Browns selected multiple defensive linemen in the draft. One rookie lineman has a pretty unique situation.

That guy is Isaiah Thomas, a seventh-round pick by Cleveland who had a great game this past weekend in Jacksonville. The 6-foot-5, 266-pounder proved to be a disruptor all night long. He frequently forced his way into the backfield, recording a total of three tackles, two of which were sacks and one of which was a tackle for loss on a run.

Sadly for Thomas, he was spotted on Tuesday with a cast on his hand, although Stefanski claims that he will just be absent for “a few days.”

If that turns out to be the case, Thomas will win over both the staff and the fans. If he manages to play on Sunday despite being injured, he will exhibit the fortitude that coaches like. He would almost certainly make the team if he did this and played at least as well as he did against the Jaguars.

3. Jerome Ford proves it wasn’t a fluke

Was last Friday’s performance by Jerome Ford in Jacksonville a fluke or was it a true account of his ability?

It was a stunning performance from the rookie RB. It was incredible how he managed to wriggle through the line, burst through, and gain 41 yards.

In one drive, when it appeared that he had gotten stuck behind the line, he was able to bounce outside instead. He demonstrated his skill level and awareness of what he was seeing. Outside of his long run, he didn’t get many additional yards for the course of the evening, finishing with 57 yards on 10 carries.

It’s crucial to see what he can accomplish on Sunday against the Eagles. Will he be able to make a few longer runs, get first downs, and maybe even a TD? Ford contributed last week by grabbing a floater from Josh Dobbs in the end zone.

Future Ford success will be largely dependent on this adaptability. He will probably earn a spot on the 53-man roster, but he must keep getting better each week until the start of the season.

2. Anthony Schwartz bounces back

Given his performance on Friday, Anthony Schwartz’s season could not have begun any worse. It was terrible, and he undoubtedly made the majority of Browns supporters worry about his future with the team.

This week, everyone will be watching him, and he should bounce back.

Last week, Watson made three attempts to pass to Schwartz, but none were successful. The first was Watson’s overthrow. Schwartz, however, dropped the other two passes sent his way.

If Schwartz underperforms again, he should watch out for rookie wide receiver David Bell, who was picked to aid in the wide receiver corps. The former Auburn track standout might need to replace Schwartz on the depth chart if the latter drops more passes.

Having said that, the sophomore should be hungry for a bounce-back performance. Schwartz would do well to really be productive against the Eagles since there are still a number of other free agency wide receivers available, including seasoned player Cole Beasley, who most recently played for the Buffalo Bills.

1. Jacoby Brissett sees action

The Browns’ Week 2 starting QB will most likely be journeyman Jacoby Brissett. In his prior positions, he has performed admirably, stepping in for renowned quarterbacks like Andrew Luck when the two were teammates with the Indianapolis Colts a number of years ago.

Brissett and Watson have distinct play styles, but this doesn’t bother their teammates. Players will need to acclimate to Brissett. He will start for much of this season unless they pick up another starter-level QB (i.e., Jimmy Garoppolo).

Brissett has had some success in the past, so believers expect him to shock a lot of people this year and keep this club winning. Although the former NC State Wolfpack quarterback is not quite as quick on his feet as Watson is, he is a savvy quarterback with good game sense. The squad should come together and get stronger in Week 2 if he plays well.

So let’s watch how he manages the first-team offense on Sunday. It’s unfortunate, however, that their expected starting center Nick Harris lost his season to a catastrophic knee injury. The Browns will surely need to adjust to that.