Daymond John, co-star of the popular TV show “Shark Tank” and successful investor, has been granted a permanent restraining order against former NFL player Al “Bubba” Baker, his wife Sabrina, and daughter Brittani, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The ruling comes after John filed a temporary restraining order in May against the Bakers, who appeared on “Shark Tank” in 2013 to pitch their Avon, Ohio-based company, Bubba's BBQ & Catering. During the show, John offered to invest $300,000 in exchange for a 30% ownership stake in the business, a deal that Al “Bubba” Baker accepted.

However, in the years following the show, the Bakers publicly criticized Daymond John and his investment company, DF Ventures, alleging that they were misled and that John attempted to take control of their business and its profits. They claimed that John revised his on-air offer from $300,000 for 30% ownership to $100,000 for 35% ownership.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In response to these disparaging comments, Daymon John filed for the restraining order, which now prohibits the Bakers from making any further negative public statements about him and his company. The order also requires the Bakers to remove any social media posts in which they detailed their grievances against John.

This recent decision makes permanent the protections provided by the temporary restraining order and serves as a moment of vindication for John. He stated that the facts and the federal judge's opinion have confirmed that he did not engage in any wrongdoing and emphasized the importance of truth in an age of misinformation.

John's successful legal action underscores the significance of protecting one's reputation and business interests in the face of false statements and misinformation. The restraining order now ensures that the Bakers cannot further disparage John or DF Ventures, bringing a resolution to their long-standing dispute.