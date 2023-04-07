Counter Logic Gaming, more known as CLG, is exiting the LCS as head Greg Kim steps down from his position. NRG is set to take the vacated LCS spot.

Earlier today Greg Kim, Head of Counter Logic Gaming at Madison Square Garden Sports, officially announced the end of his time in CLG. The statement, which he captioned “A Farewell to the Faithful,” outlined the future of the League of Legends team, the org, and the future of the esports scene. It can be found in its entirety here:

Dear Faithful,

Today is my last day running Counter Logic Gaming.

It’s been a bit under two years since I joined the organization and the journey has been one that I will never forget. It’s a rare privilege to be handed the keys to a storied organization like CLG, and rarer still to be the steward of a fandom as passionate and as loyal as the Faithful. I’ll forever be grateful to those who entrusted me to be a custodian of this incredible team.

Organizations in our esports ecosystem are reflections of our leaders – and I couldn’t be more proud of the impact that Danielle, Jonathon, Steph, and Summer have all had on CLG. For us, leading the org meant three things: a genuine love for gaming and esports, a commitment to make our talent both great at their craft and great human beings, and a determination to provide a space for anyone in the community to join us in gameplay and fandom.

This team strove to make CLG an organization to be proud of. We rebuilt our League of Legends program and saw our fans come out of hiding as we surged into top four status. We hosted activations every single day when Worlds was on our doorstep in New York. We pushed forward our leadership and legacy in women’s esports with our CLG Red teams and the Red Carpet Mixers. We even spun up a whole new fighting game division, complete with amazing content and Run It weeklies.

Best of all, we saw everyone at CLG grow as individuals: from our staff who took on greater responsibilities and more complex projects, to our players who pushed themselves to excellence every week. Although we operated as a business – it’s hard not to feel that CLG was a family. I’m very proud and grateful for the relationships and the trust built with everyone who was a part of the org. It feels like our time was cut short – too soon for our hard work to bloom into what we wanted for ourselves, for our players, and for our fans.

This may be the end of my journey at this organization, but I still believe in CLG. I will dearly miss all the talent and staff who worked so hard to achieve our vision. We had some of the most dynamic, professional, and committed talent in esports.

Our League of Legends program carries on the legacy of everything built over the last decade, and I know this group of coaches and players have what it takes to win the LCS. Our Red players are leaders, role models, and champions. Our Apex players don’t back down from anyone, and validate that player-coach trust leads to great performance. Our Smash and FGC division has some of the most talented, collaborative, wholehearted players I’ve ever had the chance to work with.

My esports journey has been every thing I dreamed of – and I will never forget the mentors, colleagues, and collaborators who joined me in caring for our ecosystem. I hope the events of this week spark productive conversation, rather than cynicism. I still have faith in the fundamental idea that so long as people enjoy competitive gaming – there will always be a future for esports. It’s been an honor and a privilege to defend that faith.

What happens with CLG League of Legends?

It has been almost 13 years since CLG was created by George “HotshotGG” Georgallidis, and it has since become a mainstay in the LCS. As of LCS Sprin 2023, they are the oldest League of Legends team, but they have also expanded to other titles such as Apex Legends and Smash.

CLG League of Legends became the launchpad for a lot of professional League players, some of which remain active in the scene. Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng, Zaqueri “aphromoo” Black, Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes, Eugene “Pobelter” Park, are only some of the players that once competed under CLG’s banner. Now-caster Sam “Kobe” Hartman-Kenzler was also part of CLG’s first official roster.

Now, the team consists of Niship “Dhokla” Doshi, Juan Arturo “Contractz” Garcia, Cristian “Palafox” Palafox, Fatih “Luger” Güven, and Philippe “poome” Lavoie-Giguere. The rumors that the org is pulling out of the league are now seemingly confirmed, with NRG announcing their acquisition of both the slot and the CLG squad.

Announcing our long-awaited return to the LCS. Please join us in officially welcoming CLG League of Legends to the #NRGFam pic.twitter.com/rj1FZKpHvy — NRG (@NRGgg) April 6, 2023

NRG is not new to the LCS, as the organization made its debut in the 2016 Spring split. However, their stay was brief as they were relegated to the NA Challenger Series later that year and sold their slot shortly afterward.