The Los Angeles Clippers have been pretty active in the NBA free agency market. They re-signed a couple of veterans to solidify their roster. Still, with limited cap space remaining, they will need to be strategic in their succeeding signings. While many of the top free agents have already signed, there are still some bargain-bin players worth targeting. In this article, we will explore one such player who could be a great addition to the Clippers' roster.

The Clippers had a mixed campaign in the 2022-2023 NBA season. They had a strong start to the season, showing progress under new head coach Quinn Snyder. However, both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George dealt with injuries throughout the season. Health was the biggest story surrounding the Clippers in their 2022-23 campaign. They finished the season ranked 5th in the Western Conference. They were booted out in five games by the fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns.

During the 2023 NBA free agency period, the Clippers re-signed both Russell Westbrook and Mason Plumlee. Both provide a veteran presence and steady if not spectacular production. They also took Kobe Brown at No. 30 and Jordan Miller at No. 48 in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Now let's look at the one bargain-bin free agent who is still worth targeting for the Clippers.

JaMychal Green is a 6'8 power forward who played for the Golden State Warriors last season. He is now an unrestricted free agent. Green is a versatile player who can shoot from beyond the arc, rebound, and play solid defense. He even played for the Clippers before, bridging the 2018-19 and 2019-2020 seasons. Green holds career averages of 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He also shoots just under 37 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Green is an affordable player who could be a great fit for the Clippers. He made just $2.7 million last season with the Dubs. He could likely be signed for a similar amount this year. With the Clippers' limited cap space, signing a player like Green could be a smart move.

Clippers Need a Big

Remember that one of the Clippers' biggest needs is at the power forward position. While they have some solid players on their roster, they lack a true starting-caliber power forward. Green could fill that role nicely on occasion. He could perhaps alternate with another veteran, Marcus Morris, at the 4 spot. As such, Green would provide the team with a relatively reliable scorer and rebounder.

Another benefit of signing Green is his ability to stretch the floor. He shot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc last season, which would be a huge asset for the Clippers. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George drawing a lot of attention from opposing defenses, having a player like Green who can knock down threes would be a huge help.

Of course, there are some downsides to signing Green. He is not a superstar player and cannot carry the team on his own. He is also not a great passer, which could be an issue for a team that relies heavily on ball movement.

Looking Ahead

Overall, JaMychal Green is a bargain-bin free agent who could be a great addition to the Los Angeles Clippers. He is a versatile player who can shoot from beyond the arc, rebound, and play solid defense. He is also very affordable, which is important for a team with limited cap space. While he may not be a superstar player, he could be a great role player for the Clippers and help them compete for a championship.