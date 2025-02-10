James Harden's time with the Los Angeles Clippers has been positive, especially when it comes to his bond with Jeff Van Gundy.

Harden appeared as a special guest on an episode of The Hoop Collective podcast uploaded to YouTube on Monday. He went over his relationship with Van Gundy, who joined the Clippers staff this season after working with the Celtics last season during their title run.

“He leaves notes in my locker, he texts me, it’s like a relationship for real. No, he’s been great though for real. He’s definitely one of a kind in a great way. He knows the game of basketball really well,” Harden said at the 1:33:49 mark.

“It was like love at first sight we hit it off. He really helps me man, he’s able to talk to me and put me in my place and correct me and help me with things and I respect him a lot. It’s like a real partnership…He puts the work in, he has us prepared every single night, that’s one thing. His energy, his excitement, he’s one of those guys you come to work and you love to be around him because he’s about his work but he’s funny too, and we love that.”

What's next for James Harden, Clippers

Thanks to Jeff Van Gundy, James Harden has elevated his performance for the Los Angeles Clippers by getting another NBA All-Star selection.

Harden has played in 49 games this season, averaging 21.3 points, 8.6 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. Despite shooting 39.5% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, he still has the ability to win games for the Clippers as they make their case for a playoff spot.

Los Angeles currently has a 29-23 record, good for seventh in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and three games behind the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Clippers prepare for their next matchup, hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.