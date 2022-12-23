By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

‘Tis the season to be jolly. The always-entertaining Kawhi Leonard seemed to have gotten the memo as the Los Angeles Clippers superstar was spotted partying it up during teammate Paul George’s recent Christmas party.

Kawhi was photographed having the time of his life during the holiday shindig. Don’t hurt yourself, Mr. Leonard!

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard at PG’s Christmas party 🎄🎊 (via danielarajic/IG) pic.twitter.com/mrTyUh3Buz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 23, 2022

It looks like Kawhi was dancing in this picture and his facial expression makes it abundantly clear that the Clippers star was having a jolly old time.

What did you expect from Kawhi Leonard? Did you come in here hoping to see him in a Santa costume while busting out his legendary laugh? No siree. This is probably the most festive Kawhi we’re going to get blessed with this Christmas. At least he was dancing, right?

To be fair, it was probably an early night for Kawhi and Co. The Clippers are scheduled to take the court on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, which probably explains why Leonard decided to dial the partying back a bit. Then again, probably not.

Kawhi Leonard has been coming into form of late after sitting out the first part of the season recovering from injury. The five-time All-Star still gets the occasional night off here and there, but he’s definitely looking sharper than he ever has this year. Over his last four games, which included a rest day between them, Kawhi has put up averages of 22.8 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.5 triples per game. We fully expect Leonard — and the Clippers — to just get better from here on out.