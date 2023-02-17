Charles Barkley remains high on the Los Angeles Clippers. The Hall of Famer picked them as the side that’s going to come out of the Western Conference this season, and at this point, Chuck remains confident in his selection. However, given how inconsistent the Clippers have been this season, it is clear that Barkley’s confidence has begun to waver.

Charles Barkley won’t be giving out one of his infamous guarantees for the Clippers anytime soon. He may have done so earlier this season, but LA’s up-and-down campaign has led him to believe that there are some real problems within this squad:

“I’ll tell you what’s going to be interesting: this Clippers team in the Playoffs,” Barkley said. “They can win it, or they could lose in the first round. They are talented. They’re deep. They play great defense. … I picked them to win the West but they are… they got different personalities. Dr. Phil would have a field day with this team.”

As Sir Charles said, the Clippers definitely have what it takes to go all the way this season. On paper, they are one of the strongest sides in the entire league. They do have a glaring issue to resolve in their backcourt after parting ways with Reggie Jackson and John Wall during the NBA trade deadline, but Russell Westbrook could be on his way to save the day for LA.

Be that as it may, the Clippers will need to be more consistent the rest of the way. This is especially the case now that the West has gotten a lot more dangerous after the trade deadline.