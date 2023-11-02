Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George finally give his thoughts on the blockbuster trade that involved the team acquiring James Harden and P.J. Tucker. George spoke after the loss to the Lakers and listed the qualities each of the players have that can contribute to the team according to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

“Great additions. James is a superstar, proven that year after year. Another playmaker. Another scorer, leader, really happy to have him here,” George said about the new Clippers star. “PJ, tough, another guy I feel we need especially losing RoCo, Nico, Marcus. We’re going to need that toughness.”

Against the Lakers, George scored 35 points and collected six rebounds in the loss while his teammate Kawhi Leonard recorded 38 points. The Clippers usually have had the upper hand over their rival in the matchups, but Lebron James and the Lakers defended home-court.

RECOMMENDED
Clippers guard Russell Westbrook who recently commented on the James Harden PJ Tucker trade
Clippers' Russell Westbrook reacts to James Harden trade

Tomer Azarly ·

LeBron James of the Lakers as the guy doing a split, Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers as the guy on the left
Lakers' LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George fiery night ends drought

Rexwell Villas ·

Magic Johnson looking happy in the middle, with Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis celebrating on the left and Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Paul George looking sad on the right
Lakers, LeBron James draw Magic Johnson rave reviews after ending Clippers skid

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Harden provides the Clippers another player that can score at will and according to George, he's a “superstar” and “leader” that has proven himself in the league for years on end. While P.J. Tucker isn't being talked about much in terms of the trade since Harden is the main piece, he does provide the Clippers with defense and “toughness” as George said.

Tucker actually played with the team in the loss for 21 minutes as Harden still awaits his Clippers debut. The next game for Los Angeles is against the New York Knicks as they'll travel to Madison Square Garden and Harden is looking to play in that game to start helping the team.