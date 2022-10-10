‘He is the No. 1’: Clippers star Paul George vocal on taking backseat behind Kawhi Leonard

When Paul George came to the Los Angeles Clippers three years ago, he knew exactly what he signed up for. Nothing has changed now that he is entering his fourth season with the team, and he’s reiterated this in a recent interview.

According to George, he is well aware of the fact that he’s the No. 2 option for the Clippers behind Kawhi Leonard. PG has no problem with this notion whatsoever (h/t Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints):

“Kawhi is the No. 1, and I’m totally fine with that,” George coneded. “I try to complement him to take the load off of him. I’ll publicly say I’m the 2. That part we nipped in the bud. There’s no ego when it comes to that. That being said, I believe in my talent and what I can do.”

"Kawhi is the No. 1, and I'm totally fine with that. I try to complement him to take the load off of him. I'll publicly say I'm the 2. That part we nipped in the bud. There's no ego when it comes to that. That being said, I believe in my talent and what I can do." Paul George pic.twitter.com/WgRb63MTYa — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 10, 2022

It’s not just talk for Paul George. He has proven that he can be the No. 2 guy behind Kawhi Leonard over the past few years, and as he said, ego hasn’t gotten in the way of them being one of the most formidable duos in the entire NBA.

What has been a major roadblock for them, however, are injuries. At this point, it feels like these two have spent more time off the court than on it since they arrived in LA.

That’s all about to change this season, though. Both George and Kawhi enter 2022-23 at full strength, and along with the entire Clippers fan base, they’re both hoping to keep it this way for the majority of the season.