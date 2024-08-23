The LA Clippers will look very different when the highly anticipated NBA 2K25 is officially released soon. The game has been slowly pushing out the ratings of the top 100 players, and they just named James Harden.

NBA 2K25 is set to be released on September 6, 2024, but fans who pre-order the limited edition version will be able to play up to two days early.

Clippers star James Harden's NBA 2K25 rating

According to NBA 2K, Harden will be rated an 84 overall. It's not a bad rating, but it is surprisingly lower than many fans expected.

The Clippers guard is in a nine-way tie for the 54th best player in the game according to the ratings, behind the likes of Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (85 overall), Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (85 overall), Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (85 overall), New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (85 overall), and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (86 overall), and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (87 overall).

Additionally, Harden's 84 overall rating is the lowest rating the talented guard has had since his fourth year in the NBA back in NBA 2K13. He's been at least an 88 overall in every game for 11 straight games, until NBA 2K25.

Here's a look at how Harden ranked in the NBA 2K franchise since he joined the league in 2009.

NBA 2K24: 89 overall — 19th overall

NBA 2K23: 89 overall — 16th overall

NBA 2K22: 94 overall — 8th overall

NBA 2K21: 96 overall — 3rd overall

NBA 2K20: 96 overall — 3rd overall

NBA 2K19: 96 overall — 3rd overall

NBA 2K18: 95 overall — 3rd overall

NBA 2K17: 90 overall — 7th overall

NBA 2K16: 92 overall — 3rd overall

NBA 2K15: 88 overall — 10th overall

NBA 2K14: 88 overall — 12th overall

NBA 2K13: 81 overall — 49th overall

NBA 2K12: 74 overall — 81st overall

NBA 2K11: 74 overall — 96th overall

NBA 2K10: 76 overall — 65th overall

James Harden in the NBA

Overall, James Harden's NBA 2K rating is probably a little low. An 86 would make a lot of sense given the production of the Clippers’ star.

Despite aging and the slight drop-off in production, James Harden has still been a very elite player. He averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists last season alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Those numbers are expeced to rise this season with George out of the equation and Harden as the clear-cut No. 2 option.

Since becoming a full-time starter in the NBA, Harden has averaged 27.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game across 852 appearances.

The Clippers guard is still a 10-time NBA All-Star, three-time scoring champion, two-time assists champion, MVP of the 2017-18 season, and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

When you look around the NBA, there aren't many who can score and distribute on his level, and there may only be a handful of players rated above him who can do that. This season will be one where Harden, for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, is not the third option on his team. The Clippers will need him to go back to his old ways.

In his three seasons as a third option, James Harden has averaged 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 43.4 percent shooting from the field and 36.5 percent from three.

The LA Clippers will begin their training camp on October 1, 2024, the day after Media Day in Inglewood. Both Harden and Kawhi Leonard are expected to be full participants, so a healthy camp would go a long way towards the Clippers starting their season off on the right foot.