With the NBA switching the format for the 2025 All-Star Game, Shaquille O’Neal’s OGs emerged victorious over Charles Barkley’s Global Stars after dispatching Candice Parker’s Rising Stars. Among Shaq’s OGs at the NBA All-Star Game was Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden, who took to social media following the team’s win.

James Harden posted a photo on social media alongside NBA All-Star Game teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, along with the caption, ‘OGs #Uno.’ Uno is of course a reference to James Harden’s jersey number with the Clippers.

Harden’s post certainly triggered emotion from NBA fans, many of whom commented on the post with the realization that those three players are nearing the tail end of their careers. Sunday’s game represented one of the last times fans will get to see them all playing together as teammates.

Following the OGs victory in the All-Star Game, Curry was named the All-Star Game MVP. With the target score being 40 points, the OGs defeated the Global Stars, 41-25. That was after defeating the Rising Stars in the initial game, 42-35.

Against the Rising Stars, Harden finished with three points, one rebounds and two assists in nine minutes of play. Against the Global Stars, he put up three points, two rebounds and four assists in eight minutes of play.

The new change in the format of the All-Star Game spawned no shortage of discussions and opinions. But as the NBA searches for new faces to carry on the league, what Sunday’s game did show is that the older stars, the veterans, still have plenty left in the tank.

The OGs team was comprised of Harden, Durant, Curry, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Damian Lillard. LeBron James was a part of the team as well, but ended up sitting out due to an ankle injury.