Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers recently dropped a truth bomb on his old Los Angeles Clippers team. The Sixers shot-caller revealed that he firmly believes that squad never really “got along well enough,” to the point where their chemistry — or the lack thereof — hindered them from achieving their objectives.

JJ Redick was an integral part of that particular iteration of the Clippers. As a matter of fact, it was Doc Rivers who was sitting at the helm as LA’s head coach throughout Redick’s four-year tenure with the squad. As such, it comes as no surprise that Redick just had to share his unfiltered reaction to Rivers’ recent revelation:

“This is what dreams are made of,” Redick wrote in his tweet.

This is what dreams are made of https://t.co/Bd4wFSj6E4 — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) April 13, 2023

To be fair to Rivers, he did not absolve himself from the failures of that Clippers squad. He said that “we” did not get along, which indicates how he believes that he himself was part of the problem as well. Either way, it’s definitely an unexpected statement from LA’s former coach, and it appears to have ruffled a few feathers — including that of JJ Redick’s.

For what it’s worth, that Clippers team had a pretty packed roster. Apart from Redick, LA also had Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Ayton in their squad, and all of them were in their prime. They also had one of the most formidable second units in the league, and the fact that a member of the Clippers bagged the Sixth Man of the Year award five times during Doc Rivers’ seven-year tenure is a clear testament to this fact (Jamal Crawford – twice, Lou Williams – twice, and Montrezl Harrell).

Despite their stacked roster, however, the farthest this team got to was the second round. That squad never really reached its full potential, and apparently, Doc Rivers knows exactly why.