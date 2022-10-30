The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star Kawhi Leonard for the next couple of games, but the team maintains his situation is game-to-game with no timetable for his return.

Speaking with members of media on Sunday morning before the Clippers’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Lue ruled Leonard out for both the matinee game against the Pelicans and the Monday night game against the Houston Rockets. Lue adds that the team is continuing to work on his knee.

“It’s going to be a game-to-game thing right now,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said when asked if Kawhi Leonard‘s injury is a long-term issue. “We know he’s out tomorrow. I think it’s going to be a game-to-game thing. He’s feeling better, we just continue to rehab and just try get rid of the stiffness he had going on in that knee, but he is feeling better so that’s a great sign.”

Kawhi Leonard is also OUT tomorrow vs. the Rockets, Clippers coach Ty Lue says. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 30, 2022

Leonard has now missed three consecutive games with what the team is calling right knee injury management. The two-time NBA Finals MVP reportedly felt ‘stiffness’ in his knee during morning shootaround on Tuesday, October 25th. He was ruled out and flew back to Los Angeles from Oklahoma City in order to rehab his knee.

Leonard didn’t participate in Saturday’s practice, which Lue said gave the team a rare opportunity to shore up the offense and defense.

“We were just able to clean up some things offensively, just execution wise, what we’re looking for and how we want do it. And then defensively, doing the same thing. Just a couple chances to clean some things up. Having two days off in between games is very rare so just having a day where we can kind of clean things up on both sides of the basketball.”

In an interesting move for Sunday’s game, Tyronn Lue pulled Norman Powell from the starting lineup. In his place, Terance Mann will start. Lue says the move is to prepare Powell for when Leonard returns.

“Just trying to get Norm used to the role he’s going to be in going forward when we get Kawhi back and just trying to start building some kind of chemistry on both sides of the floor and getting him in his normal role would be pretty smart.”

Tyronn Lue says moving Norman Powell to the bench is to prepare him for the role he’s going to have when Kawhi Leonard comes back and starts for the Clippers https://t.co/LK0KyEb2zm — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 30, 2022

The Clippers will play the Pelicans on Sunday afternoon before taking on the Houston Rockets on Monday night.