Kawhi Leonard makes rare appearance in public to watch Juan Soto, Padres

Guess what? Kawhi Leonard went out in public! On Monday night, the Los Angeles Clippers superstar was seen enjoying some San Diego Padres baseball in his hometown, sitting in the front row with his family.

Via Bally Sports San Diego:

Kawhi of course played basketball from 2009 to 2011 at San Diego State where he eventually got drafted by the Indiana Pacers 15th overall and traded to the San Antonio Spurs on draft night. The rest is history. He’s now one of the best players in the Association and a big reason the Clippers are considered a serious title contender in 2023. Leonard missed all of last season due to an ACL injury.

Unfortunately, it was a pretty uneventful game for Kawhi Leonard to watch, though. The Padres were shutout 1-0 by the San Francisco Giants, with the new-look offense mustering up just five hits. That’s five losses in a row now for San Diego, who swung a bunch of massive trades at the deadline, most notably acquiring Juan Soto.

Kawhi and the Clippers currently have second-best championship odds in the Association behind only the Warriors, per FanDuel. With Leonard and PG ready to wreak havoc, they also added John Wall to the mix. Los Angeles has no shortage of other role players either, with the likes of Norman Powell, Robert Covington, and Reggie Jackson, among others, all important to their run to a first-ever title.

Hopefully the next time Kawhi Leonard heads to a Padres game they actually score some runs and keep “The Fun Guy” entertained.