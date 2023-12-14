Kawhi Leonard is closing in on a personal feat for the Clippers that he hasn't done since playing for the Raptors.

The Los Angeles Clippers have been red hot lately as they're fighting their way up the Western Conference rankings. Kawhi Leonard has been incredibly consistent as well, which has given this team a big boost. With that said, Leonard is playing well enough that he's set to pull off a personal feat he hasn't done since the championship run with the Toronto Raptors.

Los Angeles is set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. It will be the 24th consecutive game Leonard will play, according to independent reporter, Justin Russo.

“Tonight will mark Kawhi Leonard’s 24th consecutive game played, which ties him for his longest active since 2019 when he played all 24 of Toronto’s postseason games en route to a title. [The] last time Leonard played beyond 24 in a row was in 2016 with San Antonio when he logged 31.”

After Thursday night's game, Leonard will only be eight games away from breaking his personal best of playing 31 consecutive games in a row. Hopefully, he can continue this streak as it'd be awesome to see Kawhi Leonard play in as many games as possible.

This is simply great for the Clippers. Having Leonard available is essential for this team's success. He's easily one of the best players in the league right now. LA is at their best when he's on the court and that's been obvious in the recent stretch of games.

So far this season, Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Additionally, he is still one of the best defenders in the league as well. Not to mention, the Clippers are greatly benefitting from his consistency.

Look for Leonard to be a menace against the Warriors on Thursday night, as the Clippers greatly outmatch Golden State. If he is at his best, this should be a relatively easy win for LA.