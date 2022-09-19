It looks like Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is not only in a good place physically, but also mentally.

Leonard was seen Sunday attending the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 2 game, and as he greeted NFL legend Jerry Rice, he was caught flashing a rare smile. As everyone knows, the Clippers forward doesn’t show emotion that often, but it’s definitely a good sign that he seems to be doing just fine off the court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrell Thomas (@eldorado2452)

Leonard was also seen speaking with John Lynch as he relaxes and enjoys his time on the field:

John Lynch 🤝 Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/as9ZPuslOB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 18, 2022

It certainly looks like Kawhi Leonard is back to his regular programming as he prepares to return to the NBA in the 2022-23 season. He missed the whole of last year due to his ACL injury, but as what we’ve seen in recent photos and videos, he’s definitely healthier and in top condition like never before.

Safe to say Kawhi Leonard was not messing around during the season he was forced to miss. pic.twitter.com/8W859cwNrU — Kawhi Leonard & Paul George History (@PG13KL2History) September 17, 2022

It remains to be seen how the Clippers plan to get Leonard back into game shape after a long time on the sidelines, though. Surely, it might be difficult to have him playing heavy minutes right off the bat.

While it doesn’t look like Leonard will have any issue in his return, don’t be surprised if the Clippers opt to give him minutes restriction or some sort of cap just to ease him back until he’s really comfortable playing.