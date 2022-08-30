Lakers fans won’t like all the hype the Clippers are getting from people around NBA for 2022-23 season

The Los Angeles Clippers had high expectations entering the 2021-2022 season. But injuries ultimately derailed their NBA Finals dreams. But will 2022-2023 be the Clippers’ year? ESPN recently surveyed a panel of 15 NBA coaches, executives, and scouts ahead of the upcoming campaign. The questions ranged from topics such as the best current player to the favorites to win the NBA Finals. And Clippers fans will love the results of the NBA Finals prediction survey.

The final question on the survey asked which teams would win the Eastern Conference Finals, Western Conference Finals, and NBA Finals. The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics were picked 7 times each to win the East. The only other vote went to the Miami Heat. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers received a commanding 8 votes to win the West. The Phoenix Suns received 3 votes, the reigning champion Golden State Warriors received 3 votes, and the Denver Nuggets got 1 vote.

The NBA Finals voting was tightly contested. But the Clippers ultimately received the most votes with 5. The Bucks and Celtics received 4 reach, while the Warriors received 2 votes.

These voting results reveal how important Kawhi Leonard’s return is to the Clippers. If he can stay healthy alongside Paul George and newly acquired John Wall, the Clippers are going to make plenty of noise during the 2022-2023 NBA season.

It should be noted that the preseason favorites don’t always pan out. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were popular Finals picks a season ago and neither of them made it past the first round.

But the 2022-2023 season has the potential to be a special one for the Clippers.