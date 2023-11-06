Paul George opened up on what is required for the Clippers to be successful with James Harden after the blockbuster trade.

The Los Angeles Clippers are in a good position with a winning record in the Western Conference. The Clippers bolstered their star power after their trade for James Harden. The team has to make sacrifices for the lineup of Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook to work. Nevertheless, George believes Harden can help take the team to another level.

Paul George discusses the sacrifice needed amid James Harden's arrival

Here are George's thoughts on the team dynamic:

“The fact of the matter is, all four of us are, you know, superstars, been superstars, great players. But there's gotta be sacrifices…[The Clippers] have to figure out how to play on the floor and space and give each other opportunities,” George said via Podcast P, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

The Clippers veteran continued, “[James Harden] was like hey listen if you commit to that, I'll lead you where you need to go.”

Harden wants the Clippers stars to sacrifice for a common goal, which is undoubtedly winning a championship. Although many people have questioned Harden's fit, he is the ultimate playmaker who can help the Clippers get over the hump.

Harden comes off a 2022-23 season where he led the NBA in assists. The NBA saw glimpses of Harden's success with other superstars when he played with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. He clearly can sacrifice and boost his teammates' performance.

If the Clippers can get on one accord, there is no doubt the Harden trade will work out.