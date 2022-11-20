Published November 20, 2022

By Tomer Azarly · 1 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers just got Kawhi Leonard back from injury, but they’ll have to play the remainder of Saturday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The team ruled George out of the Spurs game at halftime with right knee soreness. George played the first half and didn’t show any signs of being limited, so it does come as a bit of a surprise.

Paul George is OUT for the remainder of Clippers-Spurs with right knee soreness. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 20, 2022

Paul George played 15 first half minutes, scoring 21 points, grabbing one rebound, and dishing out one assist. He shot 8-of-12 from the field and 5-of-8 from three.

Paul George corner pocket 💰 pic.twitter.com/Ix6EoDx7UK — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) November 20, 2022

The Clippers are playing just their second game with Kawhi Leonard back from knee stiffness. Leonard is being limited to 20-25 minutes per game at the moment, so Paul George was still being relied on to carry the scoring burden.

George has played in 16 of the Clippers’ 17 games this season, and his availability for Monday night’s game against the Utah Jazz is certainly in question.

In 15 appearances so far this season, Paul George has averaged 23.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.7 three-pointers per game on 44.9 percent shooting from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.

More to come…