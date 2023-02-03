The LA Clippers have won six of their last seven games, string together wins and climbing to the fourth seed in the West. A big part of their success is star guard/forward Paul George, and his selection into the 2023 NBA All-Star Game proves it.

In a special TNT pre-game show on Thursday night, All-Star Reserves were announced. NBA head coaches were tasked with selecting the reserves for the 72nd annual NBA All-Star Game, and Clippers star Paul George was among those selected. Slotting into the frontcourt spots as reserves are Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis, and Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr.

Clippers star Paul George has been named a 2023 NBA All-Star.

Paul George has led the Clippers over the last two years as teammate Kawhi Leonard has dealt with multiple injuries. George, however, has been no stranger to injuries. After missing a good chuck of last year with the UCL injury in his right elbow, George missed two separate stretches of five and seven games with a hamstring injury. Outside of those, the Clippers star has been able to stay relatively healthy for the team this year.

In 37 appearances this season, Paul George is averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 46.4 percent shooting from the field, 38.5 percent from three, and 88.5 percent from free throw line.

When asked about making the All-Star team, George wasn’t too worried about it.

“I don’t put much into it,” George said. “If I’m in it, I’m in it. If i’m not, I’ll enjoy a long weekend on vacation. I don’t put much into it.”

George has eight games of at least 32 points this season, including a 45-point game against the Indiana Pacers on December 31, 2022. George has also taken on more of a point guard role with the team’s health improving. His 5.4 assists per game average ranks second highest in his career behind last year’s 5.7 assists per game. The Clippers are 5-0 when Paul George dishes out at least eight assists in a game this season.

Since returning from his latest injury, George has averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals on 52.8 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three across seven games. He even showed off some of his athleticism in a recent Clippers home game.

“My body has been feeling pretty good,” Paul George said. “I’ve been working a ton to stay healthy and keep it that way. But yeah, I felt good tonight.”

PAUL GEORGE WINDMILL DUNK

When asked to make a case for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard as All-Stars, head coach Tyronn Lue pointed to the last seven games as the main reasons.

“Just showing you how important they are to this team,” Lue said following the win in Chicago. “When those two guys play, we’re a totally different team and when you construct a team around two players, it’s kind of hard. With those two guys on the floor, you see the team that we really are on both sides of the basketball, so what they have meant to winning, how they play at a high level, that shows you what kind of team we can be when we’re healthy.”

Paul George’s play this year even had Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra calling hime one of the most clutch players in the NBA today.

“Paul George is one of the most complete clutch players,” Spoelstra said in early January, recalling his battles with George during the Heat-Pacers playoff battles. “He’s also a compete two way player. Those battles, he was always a headache. They could always match him up on whoever and he really had an impact defensively. Offensively, he’s just a clutch player.”

Joel Embiid on Kawhi Leonard: "He looks amazing. You can count on him to turn into Michael Jordan in the playoffs. He looks great now, but I think he's gonna be even better once you get to the playoffs."

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be played in Salt Lake City, Utah this year. The weekend full of exhibition games and events will take place February 17-19th, and will include the Rising Stars Challenge, the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Shooting Contest, the Slam Dunk Contest, and will close out with the 72nd annual NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.