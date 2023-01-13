Los Angeles Clippers fans were given a glimmer of hope after it was announced on Thursday that Paul George was questionable to play on Friday against the Denver Nuggets. The seven-time All-Star has sat out the last three games for LA due to a lingering hamstring injury, and the fact that he was not ruled out for Friday’s tilt provided some optimism for his chances to suit up. The big question now, though, is this: Is Paul George playing tonight vs. the Nuggets?

Paul George injury status vs. Nuggets

Unfortunately, Clippers fans will need to wait at least one more game before they see their star forward back on the court. This is after George was ruled out of Friday’s matchup on the official injury report. Hamstring issues can be tricky, and at this point, it’s very much possible that the 32-year-old misses more time because of this same injury.

The good news for LA is that Kawhi Leonard has been on a tear in his last two appearances. The two-time Finals MVP has averaged 31.0 points on 51.4 percent shooting, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 steals, while also connecting on 2.5 triples on a 55.6 percent shooting clip in the Clippers’ last two games. It goes without saying that LA will need Kawhi to keep his foot on the gas on Friday night.

As for the Nuggets, they will be without reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, who has been ruled out with an injury to his right wrist. It sounds like nothing more than a night off for the Denver superstar, who himself has been having a dominant campaign yet again.

So, when it comes to the question of if Paul George is playing tonight vs. the Nuggets, the answer is no.