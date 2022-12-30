By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers face a difficult assignment on the road against the Indiana Pacers, and they may not have point guard Reggie Jackson in the lineup Saturday due to Achilles soreness in his left leg.

Jackson missed earlier games against the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards with the same problem, but he has been in the lineup since then. Jackson had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the Clippers 116-110 loss to the Boston Celtics Thursday night. He played 24 minutes in the game.

Jackson is officially listed as questionable for the game, as is power forward Nicholas Batun, who is battling a left ankle sprain.

Despite the loss to the Celtics, the Clippers have won 4 of their last 6 games, and they have a 21-16 record. The Clippers are in first place in the Pacific Division and they are 1/2 game ahead of the Suns. The game against the Pacers will be the fifth and final game of a road swing through the Eastern Conference.

Jackson has started all 34 games he has played in and he is averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Batun is one of the Clippers’ key weapons off the bench. He is averaging 6.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game and he plays an average of 21.1 minutes per night.

While Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are the big-name weapons and the leading scorers for the Clippers, the quickness of Reggie Jackson is one of the team’s key components. He is able to trigger the Los Angeles offense, and if opponents don’t pay attention to him, he is capable of doing consistent damage.