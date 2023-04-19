David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Los Angeles Clippers made one of the biggest midseason acquisitions when they signed Russell Westbrook off the buyout market. Westbrook has provided much-needed leadership, playmaking and ball movement to the team. It was considered a risky signing but so far the good has far outweighed the bad. Paul George, who played with Westbrook on the Oklahoma City Thunder, was one of the key players in recruiting Westbrook to sign with the Clippers when he hit the open market. The bond between Westbrook and George is a powerful one. Westbrook opened up via Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report about his brother-like bond with George.

“PG is not just a friend, he’s a brother,” Westbrook said. “Our kids go to the same school. We hang out. He understands my value and what I bring to the table. And not just as a basketball player, but what I bring as a person. I value that a lot. We’re going to do what we can to get him back.”

Russell Westbrook is likely referring to the Clippers beating the Phoenix Suns in their opening round playoff series in terms of getting George back. Paul George is not expected to suit up against the Suns at all due to a knee injury. If he were to return to the lineup after showing progress, the Clippers would need to advance to the second round.

Westbrook may have had a poor shooting game in Game 1, but he did his part in the win with a pair of clutch free throws, multiple offensive rebounds and huge defensive play on Devin Booker.