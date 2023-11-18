Russell Westbrook tried to dunk on Dillon Brooks, resulting in a hilarious interaction between two of the league's most intense competitors.

There was a time when Russell Westbrook would've completed this audacious dunk attempt over the top of Dillon Brooks, adding to his long list of instant-classic highlights. It didn't happen on Friday, but that didn't stop two of the league's most intense, combative competitors from jawing back-and-forth regardless as the LA Clippers took on the Houston Rockets.

Brooks, obviously, didn't agree with the foul call on Westbrook's failed poster. Instead of going at the officials to complain, though, the Rockets forward went right back to Westbrook, calling him out for lacking the surreal explosiveness he had earlier in his career. ”

“You ain't got no bounce,” he said. “Trash.”

Westbrook's maniacal in response might be even better.

Russ couldn't help but laugh after he tried to posterize Dillon Brooks 🤣 pic.twitter.com/waSCTSNpVY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2023

The Clippers and Rockets entered Friday's game going in completely different directions. LA has lost six straight games since acquiring James Harden, while Houston has won six straight after losing its first three games of the season.

Both Russell Westbrook and Dillon Brooks are playing central roles in their team's wildly disparate circumstances. The former offered to come off the bench to better accommodate Harden's status as the Clippers' new lead ball handler and balance Ty Lue's rotation, while Brooks has been one of the most pleasant individual surprises of the young season, helping turn the Rockets into a defense-first outfit while shooting over 50% from three.

Let's hope this isn't the last highly charged yet ultimately playful interaction between Westbrook and Brooks going forward. The more competitors like them go head to head without meaningful incident, the more fun the monotony of the regular season will be for players, teams, fans and viewers alike.