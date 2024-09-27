The Los Angeles Clippers and guard Terance Mann agreed to a new contract extension on Friday. The new deal is worth $47 million over three years, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann has agreed to a three-year, $47 million contract extension with the franchise, his CAA agents Aaron Mintz, Rich Beda and Romello Crowell told @TheAthletic,” Charania reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The fully guaranteed new deal takes Mann through 2027-2028 season.”

ClutchPoints NBA writer Tomer Azarly confirmed the news of the extension, which does not have a player or a team option attached to the final year.

Mann was set to play out the final year of a two-year, $22 million contract that kicked in before the 2023-24 season starts, so he gets a raise and is under contract with the Clippers through 2027-28. He has been a key rotation piece for Tyronn Lue and the Clippers in his five seasons there due to his impact on both ends of the floor.

In terms of stats, the best season of Mann's career came in 2022 when he set career high per game averages in points (10.8), rebounds (5.2), assists (2.6) and minutes (28.6). He became a full-time starter for Los Angeles in 2024, starting 71 out of the 75 games he played in after starting in spot duty over the previous two seasons.

Mann has also become a solid shooter who defenses have to respect when he's spaced out in the corner. After not shooting much from the outside in his first two seasons in the league, Mann has attempted more than two threes per game in each of the past three years, knocking them down at about a league average rate.

The Clippers will need Mann to step into a bigger role this season after the departure of Paul George, who was the clear No. 2 guy on both ends behind Kawhi Leonard. Without George in the lineup, the Clippers have almost 17 shot attempts and nearly 23 points per game to replace, and Mann will be asked to pick up some of that slack.