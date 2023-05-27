The Phoenix Suns are still searching for a new head coach to lead the two-headed monster of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker after firing former Coach of the Year, Monty Williams, following a second-round exit in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Yet, while Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue has been linked to the Suns head coaching vacancy, it appears that Phoenix’s path forward may not involve the 3-time NBA champion.

The Suns, according to SNY insider Ian Begley, are indeed interested in Lue.

However, “multiple people with knowledge of current coaching searches expect Lue to remain with the Clippers and not be a viable option for any current openings.”

Lue’s classification as a player’s coach, experience winning championships as both a coach and a player, basketball IQ and ability to hold star players accountable are among the reasons that he remains a popular candidate for championship-contending teams, including the Suns and Clippers.

However, with many speculating about whether L.A. will move forward with the All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Lue’s future with the team was questioned as well.

Subsequently, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Suns were “expected to explore the feasibility of [luring Lue] away from the Clippers.”

For now, it appears as though the Clippers will take a shot at the 2024 NBA Finals with the same core, including Kawhi, PG and Lue.

As for Phoenix, Begley confirms that “Suns associate head coach Kevin Young has impressed during his interview process,” with Young being named as a finalist for their head coaching vacancy.