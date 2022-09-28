LAS VEGAS – Kawhi Leonard went through a successful first day of Training Camp with his LA Clippers in Las Vegas, completing two practice sessions on Tuesday. Head coach Tyronn Lue said he came away feeling great.

“He looked really good,” Tyronn Lue said of Kawhi Leonard. “Went through everything, both practices, so it was good to see.”

The two-time Finals MVP participated in his first five-on-five action on Tuesday since suffering the torn left ACL in June of 2021. At some points, Leonard and Paul George were guarding one another.

“It was good to see [them together],” Lue added. “Having Kawhi back on the floor, having PG back on the floor, having our whole team back for the first time in a while, it was just good to see both of those guys get out and compete against each other and other guys played well so it was good.”

Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard's first practice: "He looked really good. Went through everything in both practices." Me: "Kawhi & PG were guarding each other?" T-Lue: "It was just good to see. Having Kawhi, PG back on the floor, having our whole team for the first time in a while." pic.twitter.com/ccAifHfUx7 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 28, 2022

Kawhi Leonard hasn’t played in an NBA basketball game in 14 months, but his rehab involved a lot of strength training and reconditioning of muscles for the rigorous NBA grind. In some clips released on social media over the last few months, Leonard looked noticeably bigger and stronger than the last time he was on the court.

“I feel stronger, yeah,” Kawhi Leonard told members of the media. “I feel stronger for sure. It’s been, what, 14, 15 months of no basketball — well, playing in an NBA season for me, no basketball. That whole 13, 14-month process is just lifting, lifting weights and getting stronger. But I definitely got a lot stronger.”

Leonard’s Clippers teammates have noticed it as well.

“Yeah, for sure,” Terance Mann said when asked if he sees Kawhi Leonard looking bulkier. “You see his legs, they’re build to sustain injuries like that. His recovery’s going well and he’s Kawhi so he’ll be all right.”

Head coach Tyronn Lue admitted to seeing a different looking Kawhi.

“I think in the three years I’ve been here, he’s come into camp pretty big and then he loses 12-15 pounds during the season so I think with all the rehab and all the lifting, he’s gonna bulk up. He’s in shape, not a lot of body fat, you know what I’m saying, but he is big. Big as hell, actually.”

“I think with all the rehab and all the lifting, he’s gonna bulk up. He’s in shape, not a lot of body fat, you know what I’m saying, but he is big. Big as hell, actually.” Tyronn Lue on Clippers star Kawhi Leonard bulking up 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Y6SeAJKf9v — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 28, 2022

Brandon Boston even added, ‘he’s back,’ when asked about how Kawhi Leonard looked in his first practice with the team.

The Clippers practiced again Wednesday and will have one more practice Friday before heading to Seattle Washington for the first of two preseason games in the Pacific Northwest.

Head coach Tyronn Lue says he’s still not sure who is going to play Friday against Maccabi Ra’anana.

“I don’t know who is playing yet, so we’ll see. Just talking to medical. Talking to Lawrence [Frank], seeing what’s the right move and which guys can handle it, so we’ll see. I don’t know yet.”

The Clippers will play their second game in Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Kawhi Leonard hasn’t been ruled out for either game, but Wednesday and Thursday’s practices will go a long way in determining whether Leonard will play in one or both of the games.