Russell Westbrook has found his next NBA home. The Southern California native didn’t have to go far to find it, either.

The former league MVP plans to sign with the LA Clippers upon reaching a buyout with the Utah Jazz, his agent told ESPN on Monday. That news comes just short of two weeks after Westbrook’s ill-fated tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end, when he was sent to the Jazz along with a future first-round pick in a three-team trade that brought D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt back to the Lakers.

Clippers players immediately began a public pressure campaign for the team to bring in Westbrook after he was traded to Utah. Head decision-maker Lawrence Frank seemingly pushed back on that possibility in a post-trade-deadline press conference, noting the challenges of adding a ball-dominant, non-shooting point guard who can’t be trusted defensively to coach Ty Lue’s rotation.

While Frank didn’t name Westbrook specifically, it was clear who he was referencing—especially in wake of the Clippers parting ways with John Wall at the trade deadline, a very similar player to post-prime Westbrook who never found his niche with LA.

The Clippers, obviously, have come to an agreement with Westbrook on how he can best help the team win its first ever title. The viability of him thriving or even being comfortable in a supporting role is still up for debate, but what’s not is that Westbrook will have extra motivation when LA faces its cross-arena rivals over the remainder of 2022-23.

Unfortunately for maximum NBA melodrama, though, the Clippers and Lakers are scheduled to meet just once more in the regular season: April 5th at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Westbrook’s current and former teams are longshots to meet in the postseason, too. LA is currently fourth in Western Conference, with a real chance to move up to third before season’s end. The Lakers are 13th, three-and-a-half games back of the Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.

Needless to say, get your popcorn ready for April 5th. Westbrook’s first time meeting LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the revamped Lakers will be the best show in Hollywoodd.