The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a crushing Game 3 defeat to the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers now face a crucial Game 4 clash to avoid falling behind 3-1 in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They will be without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard once more. Of course, despite the absence of Leonard and George in Game 3, the Clippers admirably put up a brave fight. Here we will look at three reasons the Clippers will steal Game 4 vs. the Suns despite Leonard’s absence.

Recall that Devin Booker’s outstanding performance led the Suns to a 129-124 victory over the Clippers in Game 3. Booker scored 45 points with an impressive 18-of-29 FG shooting. Kevin Durant also played well, contributing 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Meanwhile, DeAndre Ayton had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Despite Russell Westbrook’s 30 points, 12 assists, and 8 rebounds, and Norman Powell’s 42 points, including 7-of-12 from beyond the arc, the Clippers fell short due to Booker and Durant’s formidable performance.

To compound the Clippers’ woes in this series, they have announced that Kawhi Leonard will be out for Game 4 of the first round. Remember that he suffered a right knee sprain during Game 1. Leonard had played in the first two games and contributed 38 and 31 points respectively. However, his symptoms worsened after Game 2, leading to him being ruled out for Game 3 and now Game 4. If the Clippers lose Saturday’s game, they will be on the brink of elimination.

“It’s very deflating,” Tyronn Lue said of Leonard’s injury. “I think more so for Kawhi because you have a guy who’s coming off ACL, hasn’t missed a rehab session, eats right, eats clean, does everything he can for his body, works extremely hard to get to this point. Then you have something like this happen. So it’s tough for him, for all the work that he puts in. I feel bad for him.”

Russell Westbrook expressed sympathy for his teammate after their Game 3 defeat, saying he understands how hard Leonard works to be on the court with his team.

“If he’s not back, we have to rally around each other, support each other, find ways to make something happen. It’s a series. First to four. Get ready for Saturday afternoon,” said Russell Westbrook.

Now, let’s look at three reasons the Clippers can still steal Game 4.

1. Norman Powell takes over again

In Game 3 against the Suns, Norman Powell demonstrated his scoring ability on all levels of the defense. This included his hot shooting from beyond the arc. He also displayed quick decision-making skills and resiliency. Of course, these are essential traits for a short-handed team like the Clippers. Powell’s performance in Game 3 was exceptional, and he should replicate it in Game 4.

Due to the absence of both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, Powell will step up as a primary scorer for the Clippers. He already proved himself as an elite scorer in Game 3, going head-to-head with Devin Booker. Powell’s skills and determination make him well-suited for the task at hand. Therefore, expect Powell to continue his excellent performance in Game 4 against the Suns. Maybe he won’t drop 40 again, but he should go for upwards of 25 and help the Clippers stay competitive.

42 PTS 💥 7 3PM 💥 15/23 FG Norman Powell put on a SHOW! The former @raptors905 assignee dropped a season-high and an #NBAPlayoffs career-high in Game 3 for the @laclippers last night. #GLeagueAlum pic.twitter.com/7kk7j2wHJJ — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 21, 2023

2. Westbrook pops for a triple-double

Russell Westbrook almost led the Clippers to a victory in Game 3. He showcased a classic performance that nearly earned him a triple-double. It’s no secret that Westbrook’s style of play frequently results in triple-doubles. Take note that he is not just stat-padding as well. Unfortunately, Westbrook fell just two rebounds short, and the Clippers lost the game. Nonetheless, Westbrook is determined to work even harder in Game 4 and obtain a triple-double.

While a triple-double alone cannot guarantee a win for the Clippers, it could increase their chances. Westbrook is currently playing at his peak performance. This is actually reminiscent of his Oklahoma City Thunder days. To level the series, the Clippers will depend on Westbrook’s strong performance throughout the game, especially since Kawhi Leonard will be absent again. This time around, Westbrook will secure those additional rebounds and achieve a triple-double in Game 4 against the Suns. He should will the Clippers to a position where they could steal Game 4.

3. Ivica Zubac registers a double-double

In Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round, Ivica Zubac played for 30 minutes and scored 12 points while also grabbing 15 rebounds. Although he shared game time with Mason Plumlee, Zubac was able to outperform him by securing more points and rebounds. However, he faced some physical challenges as he tried to score additional points after rebounds. Of course, Deandre Ayton presented a strong defensive front in the paint. Despite the Suns’ tough defense, Zubac was the most effective player in his position throughout the game.

In Games 2 and 3, however, Zubac struggled. He had a combined 14 points and 14 rebounds over those two games. With Leonard and George still out in Game 4, the onus is on Zubac to bounce back and step up once more. We expect him to play with a heightened sense of urgency and register his second double-double of the series.