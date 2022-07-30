RUMOR: Clippers in talks with Chinese big man Zhou Qi

It looks like the Los Angeles Clippers are not yet done looking for ways to improve the roster around Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and John Wall.

Now according to a report from the South China Morning Post, the team is in talks with Chinese big man Zhou Qi for a potential deal. Unfortunately no further details about the negotiation and its status have been revealed.

Zhou Qi remains in the NBL with the South East Melbourne Phoenix, but his future with the franchise and the league is now in question after the team reportedly hinted they are looking to replace him on their roster.