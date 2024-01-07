We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Clippers-Lakers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Los Angeles Clippers will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Hallway Series on Sunday night at Crypto. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Clippers-Lakers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Clippers come into this battle with a record of 22-12 and currently sit in fourth in the Western Conference and on top of the Pacific Division. Amazingly, they have rebounded from a poor start and are 8-2 over their past 10 games and 15-5 over 20. The Clippers continued the torrid run last night as they routed the New Orleans Pelicans 111-95. Significantly, Paul George led the way with 24 points. Kawhi Leonard added 19 points, while Ivica Zubac had 15 points and eight rebounds. Subsequently, a great second quarter spurred them to victory.

The Lakers come into this game with a record of 17-19. Ultimately, they have struggled recently and are on a four-game losing streak. The Lakers are 2-8 over their past 10 games. Additionally, the Lakers are 9-11 over their past 20 games, as they have been mired in mediocrity. The Lakers continued their misery with a 127-113 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Sadly, a close game turned sour as the Lakers fell apart in the final quarter. LeBron James led the way with 32 points, while Anthony Davis added 31 points and six rebounds. Also, Austin Reaves added 19 points. Unfortunately, the bench struggled again, with just 13 points.

The Lakers also shot 49 percent but just 35.7 percent from the triples. Unfortunately, the Lakers played awful defense, allowing the Grizzlies to hit 53.7 percent of their shots, including 51.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Lakers also lost the board battle 44-35.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 151-85. Significantly, they defeated the Clippers 130-125 in overtime on November 23. The Clippers jumped out to a huge lead but the Lakers rallied to win. The win ended an 11-game winning streak by the Clippers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Lakers Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -168

Los Angeles Lakers: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Lakers

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Spectrum Sportsnet and Bally Sports Southern California

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers are firing on all cylinders. Coincidentally, the offense has exploded to new heights and is averaging 124.1 points per game over a 10-game stretch. Leonard leads the charge and is averaging 24.6 points per game. However, he has done moderately well in his career against the Lakers, averaging just 18.6 points per game over 31 contests. George has been solid, averaging 23.2 points per game. Likewise, he averages 23.7 points against the Lakers, including 35 points in the last game. Zubac is averaging 12 points and nine rebounds per game. Furthermore, he has averaged 9.9 points and 7.9 rebounds against the Lakers.

It all starts with shooting. Amazingly, the Clippers are hitting their shots from all over the court. They also have fared well on the boards, which is important in this matchup. However, Davis will provide a tough test so the Clippers will need to box out to prevent the Lakers from getting second-chance opportunities.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can continue shooting the ball well. Then, they need to contain James and Davis.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers were riding high last month. However, they have taken a tumble since then. It will be up to James and Davis to help correct the issues. James continues to play well, averaging 25 points, 7.4 assists, and 7.3 rebounds. Ultimately, he has averaged 25 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in his career against the Clippers. But he has taken it up a notch since joining the Lakers, averaging 261. points, 9.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists against the Clippers while wearing the purple and gold.

Davis continues to shine, averaging 25.2 points. Also, he has 12.3 rebounds, which puts him second in the NBA. But the Lakers need more from D'Angelo Russell, who is averaging 14.8 points per game. Sadly, he has averaged just 12.4 points over his past 20 games, and his shooting has been awful lately. Reaves is averaging 15.1 points per game. Unfortunately, he has been inconsistent as well.

But the key factor to their struggles is 3-point shooting. Ultimately, it happened again last night. Their worst performance from beyond the arc came in the loss to the Miami Heat last week when they managed to hit just 13.3 percent of their shots from long range. The Lakers are not handling the ball well, either, turning it over too many times with reckless passes.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can get production from someone other than James and Davis. Then, they need to hit their shots from beyond the arc and limit bad turnovers.

Final Clippers-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are the hottest team in the Western Conference right now. Conversely, the Lakers are the coldest. The losing streak has to end sometime. Unfortunately, their struggles have been too much lately, and the Clippers are the wrong team to break that spell.

Final Clippers-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Clippers Moneyline: -168