ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

In a pivotal Western Conference clash, the Los Angeles Clippers travel to Ball Arena to face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. The Nuggets enter as slight favorites, with Nikola Jokic looking to continue his dominance where he is almost averaging a triple-double. The Clippers, led by James Harden and a returning Kawhi Leonard, are hungry to bounce back from a tough loss to Minnesota. Leonard, still on a minutes restriction, will be a key storyline. With both teams fighting for playoff positioning, expect an intense battle between two talented squads seeking to make a statement in this midweek matchup.

Here are the Clippers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Nuggets Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -126

Denver Nuggets: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Altitude, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are poised to secure a victory against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, thanks to the timely return of their superstar, Kawhi Leonard. Despite being on a minutes restriction, Leonard's presence on the court has already shown promise, as evidenced by his recent performance where he contributed 8 points, 2 assists, and 2 rebounds in just 20 minutes. His return not only bolsters the Clippers' offensive firepower but also significantly enhances their defensive capabilities, which will be crucial in containing the Nuggets' potent attack led by Nikola Jokic.

Moreover, the Clippers' depth and veteran experience will play a pivotal role in this matchup. With Leonard easing back into the lineup, players like James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac will have more opportunities to shine and create mismatches against the Nuggets' defense. The team's collective hunger to improve their standing in the Western Conference, currently sitting at the seventh seed, will fuel their determination to overcome the Nuggets. As Leonard continues to build his on-court chemistry with his teammates and gradually increases his minutes, the Clippers are set to become an even more formidable force, making this game against Denver a perfect opportunity to showcase their resurgence and claim a statement victory.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are primed to secure a victory against the Los Angeles Clippers in their upcoming Wednesday matchup at Ball Arena. The Nuggets' success will largely hinge on the dominant play of Nikola Jokic, who has been on an absolute tear lately. In his last 10 games, Jokic has averaged an impressive 32.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 9.3 assists. His ability to control the game from multiple facets will be crucial against a Clippers team still adjusting to Kawhi Leonard's return from injury. Leonard's minutes restriction and recent shooting struggles (3-of-11 in his last game) will limit the Clippers' offensive potency.

Furthermore, the Nuggets' home-court advantage cannot be overlooked. With an exceptional record at Ball Arena this season, Denver has established a formidable presence on their home floor. The Clippers, coming off a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves where they squandered a 19-point lead, may struggle with consistency against the well-rounded Nuggets squad. Denver's league-leading stats in paint points, fastbreak points, and assists per game showcase their offensive prowess, which should overwhelm the Clippers' defense. With Jokic's MVP-caliber play and the team's collective offensive firepower, the Nuggets are poised to secure a statement win against the Clippers.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

As the Los Angeles Clippers prepare to face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, there are compelling reasons to predict a Clippers victory. The return of Kawhi Leonard has reinvigorated the team, providing a significant boost to both their offense and defense. In his recent debut, Leonard showcased his ability to impact the game despite being on a minutes restriction, scoring 8 points in just 20 minutes. His presence draws defensive attention, allowing teammates like James Harden and Norman Powell to exploit mismatches. With Leonard gradually increasing his playing time, his influence will only grow, making it difficult for the Nuggets to contain the Clippers' dynamic scoring options.

Moreover, the Clippers have shown resilience and depth throughout the season, even in Leonard's absence. The Nuggets may struggle against the Clippers' perimeter defense, which has improved with the addition of Leonard. Additionally, the Clippers' ability to execute in clutch moments could be pivotal in a tightly contested game. If they can maintain their intensity and execution, expect the Clippers to emerge victorious and cover the spread in this crucial matchup.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -2 (-110), Over 225.5 (-110)