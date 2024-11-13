ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Rockets prediction and pick.

Wednesday night's clash between the Los Angeles Clippers (6-5) and Houston Rockets (7-4) promises to be an intriguing Western Conference battle. The Rockets, riding a two-game home winning streak, look to continue their surprising start to the season. Their young core, led by Alperen Sengun, has been impressive, but they may face challenges with Fred VanVleet questionable due to a hamstring issue.

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard (knee), putting more pressure on James Harden to carry the offensive load. Houston's improved defense, allowing just 106.5 points per game, could pose problems for the Clippers' offense. Expect a closely contested game with the Rockets' home-court advantage potentially being the deciding factor.

Here are the Clippers-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Los Angeles Clippers: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +160

Houston Rockets: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 215 (-110)

Under: 215 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs Rockets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite facing some challenges, the Los Angeles Clippers are poised to secure a victory against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. The Clippers' offensive firepower, led by James Harden and Norma Powell, will be the key factor in this matchup. Harden, averaging 20.8 points and 9.0 assists per game, has been a consistent playmaker for the team. His ability to create opportunities for teammates and score when needed will be crucial against the Rockets' defense. Normal Powell, contributing 26.0 points per game with an outrageous 50.5% from three-point range, provides a reliable scoring threat that can stretch the floor.

The Clippers' defensive prowess, which has been a strength this season, will be instrumental in containing the Rockets' young core. With players like Nic Batum and Derrick Jones Jr. added to the roster, the Clippers have improved their defensive versatility. This defensive edge could prove decisive against a Rockets team that has struggled with offensive efficiency, ranking 20th in offensive rating last season. Additionally, the Rockets' potential absence of Fred VanVleet due to a hamstring issue could further tilt the scales in the Clippers' favor. If Los Angeles can exploit Houston's weaknesses in perimeter shooting and ball distribution, they should be able to secure a road win and improve their position in the competitive Western Conference.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite being underdogs, the Houston Rockets are poised to upset the Los Angeles Clippers in their Wednesday night matchup at the Toyota Center. The Rockets' recent momentum, winning two of their last three games and boasting a three-game home winning streak, gives them a psychological edge. Houston's young core, led by Alperen Sengun's impressive averages of 17.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, has been playing with remarkable cohesion and energy. Jalen Green's scoring prowess, contributing 20.7 points per game, provides the Rockets with a dynamic offensive threat that could exploit the Clippers' sometimes inconsistent perimeter defense.

The Rockets' home-court advantage at the Toyota Center will be crucial, as they've shown significant improvement in their defensive efforts this season, allowing just 106.5 points per game. This defensive tenacity could prove challenging for a Clippers team that has struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm, especially with Kawhi Leonard's absence due to a knee injury. Additionally, the Rockets' balanced attack, featuring five players averaging double-digit scoring, presents a diverse offensive threat that could overwhelm the Clippers' defense. If Houston can control the pace of the game and capitalize on their improved team chemistry, they have a strong chance of securing a statement win against the star-studded but potentially vulnerable Clippers squad.

Final Clippers-Rockets Prediction & Pick

Despite the Rockets' recent success at home and the Clippers' inconsistent start to the season, this matchup is likely to be closer than the spread suggests. The Clippers' offensive firepower, led by James Harden and Norman Powell, should keep them competitive against Houston's improved defense. However, the Rockets' young core, particularly Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, has been playing with great energy and cohesion at home. The Clippers' experience and scoring ability should allow them to keep the game tight, even if they don't secure the win. With the continued absence of Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers may struggle defensively, but their offense should keep them within the 4.5-point spread on the road in this Wednesday night contest.

Final Clippers-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers +4.5 (-112), Over 215 (-110)