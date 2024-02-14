The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Los Angeles Clippers' hot streak has come to a halt with losses in two of their last three games and they will be heading up north to take on in-state rivals the Golden State Warriors in a Wednesday night showdown in hopes of getting back on track. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Clippers-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Los Angeles (35-17) is coming off a double-digit home loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves' defense was in full effect when they held the dynamic trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden to a combined 53 points. The Clippers uncharacteristically shot only 40.5% from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range. The Clippers hope they can right the ship and get back on track when they head to the Oracle to take on the surging Golden State Warriors in this Wednesday night matchup.

Golden State (26-25) comes into this matchup against their in-state rivals the Los Angeles Clippers riding a five-game winning streak with wins in seven of their last eight games. They most recently blew out the Utah Jazz 129-107 and the Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson looked like the old duo that we knew and loved. They put up a combined 51 points while they got a ton of help from their supporting cast where six of them had double figures. The Warriors will look to continue this hot streak and keep climbing the Western Conference standings when they play host to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Warriors Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Golden State Warriors: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, NBC Sports Bay Area

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are poised to cover the -2 spread against the Golden State Warriors on the road this Wednesday night, and there are several compelling reasons to back this prediction. Firstly, the Clippers' recent performance has been impressive, with a strong record of 35 wins and 17 losses, placing them first in the Pacific Division. This record is notably better than the Warriors' 26-25, which positions them fifth in the same division.

Key player matchups also favor the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard, averaging 24.1 points per game, and Paul George, alongside James Harden, form a trio that's hard to match. The Warriors, despite having high scorers like Stephen Curry, may find it challenging to contain the Clippers' offensive firepower. Leonard's defensive prowess, with an average of 1.7 steals per game, could also be pivotal in limiting the Warriors' scoring opportunities.

The Clippers want it. After years of underachieving and playoff disappointment, there's a sense of urgency driving this team. Their stars haven't tasted that ultimate NBA glory, and they're eager to prove themselves. That unwavering motivation can often fuel unexpected performances and, maybe, just maybe, finally lead them past the Warriors and deeper into the postseason.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win

In the upcoming clash between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers, the Warriors are poised to cover the +2 spread, and here's why. Despite the Clippers' impressive 35-17 overall record and their dominance as favorites (33-10), the Warriors can still have a good chance at causing the upset.

Stephen Curry, leading the Warriors with an average of 28 points per game, showcases a remarkable ability to influence the game's outcome. His shooting efficiency, particularly from the three-point line (42%), could be a critical factor against the Clippers, whose defensive rating slightly lags behind the Warriors.

Moreover, the Warriors' home advantage cannot be understated. With a 14-13 home record, they have demonstrated resilience in their domain. The Clippers, while formidable, have shown vulnerability away from home, with a 15-11 record. This slight edge in home performance for the Warriors could be pivotal in covering the spread.

While the Warriors historically lean heavily on their offensive prowess, they possess defensive assets that specifically counter the Clippers' strengths. Draymond Green is a vocal defensive anchor with the ability to defend multiple positions. Andrew Wiggins offers length and lateral quickness to contain the likes of Kawhi and Paul George. Don't underestimate the Warriors' potential to lock in defensively when necessary.

Final Clippers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

Despite the Clippers' stacked roster and consistent regular-season success, the Warriors retain an intangible edge when these teams face off. Their championship pedigree, Steph Curry's brilliance, and the potential for Klay's resurgence still gives them enough firepower to overpower the Clippers. This upcoming game has the potential to be another classic chapter in their thrilling rivalry.

Final Clippers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors +2 (-110), Over 234.5 (-110)