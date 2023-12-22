Alexa Grasso had herself a year, capturing the flyweight title against the pound-for-pound best Valentina Shevchenko which makes her ClutchPoint's 2023 Female Fighter of the Year.

2023 will be etched in the annals of MMA history as the year Alexa Grasso steered her ship through turbulent waters and emerged triumphant, both literally and figuratively. Her journey culminated in rightfully claiming the coveted title of ClutchPoints' 2023 Female Fighter of the Year.

Grasso's ascension wasn't just about winning fights; it was about defying expectations and rewriting narratives. Entering 2023, the Mexican firecracker was a talented contender, yes, but the looming reign of Valentina Shevchenko, the seemingly indomitable flyweight queen, cast a long shadow. Shevchenko, with her seven title defenses and pound-for-pound dominance, appeared invincible.

But on March 4th, 2023, at UFC 285, the unthinkable happened. Grasso, the underdog, unleashed a ferocious display of grit and technique, culminating in a fourth-round face crank submission that stunned the world. Shevchenko, the seemingly unbeatable champion, had fallen. Grasso wasn't just the new flyweight champion; she was history. The first Mexican-born UFC women's champion etched her name in gold.

The victory wasn't a fluke. Grasso wasn't here for a fleeting moment in the sun. She proved her mettle in the September 16th rematch at UFC Fight Night 227. In a five-round epic, the two warriors clashed in a technical chess match, trading blows and grappling exchanges. The judges were split, resulting in a controversial draw. But even in the murkiness of a split decision, one thing was clear: Grasso wasn't going anywhere. She had faced the “Bullet” twice, tasted adversity, and emerged with her championship belt firmly fastened.

But Grasso's impact transcended individual wins and titles. She became a beacon of hope, a symbol of perseverance for aspiring fighters, especially in her home country of Mexico. Her journey resonated beyond the octagon, inspiring young girls and proving that dreams, no matter how audacious, can be conquered.

There were other contenders for the prestigious Female Fighter of the Year award, fighters who delivered stellar performances and etched their own narratives. But Grasso's story, her ability to defy the odds, rewrite history, and inspire a nation, made her the undeniable choice.

2023 was Grasso's year. Alexa Grasso defied expectations, conquered adversity, and emerged as a champion both inside and outside the octagon. Her journey, her grit, and her inspirational spirit make her the undisputed 2023 Female Fighter of the Year. As she sets her sights on future challenges, one thing is certain, Alexa Grasso is just getting started.

This award is not just a recognition of Grasso's achievements, it's a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of women's MMA. Fighters like her are pushing boundaries, shattering glass ceilings, and proving that the future of the sport is bright. So, let's raise a glass to Alexa Grasso, the 2023 Female Fighter of the Year, and to the countless other women who are redefining what it means to be a champion. The octagon awaits, and the future is female.